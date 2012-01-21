TV Ratings:’Shark Tank’ helps ABC split Friday, while penultimate ‘Chuck’ rises

#Shark Tank
01.21.12 7 years ago
Fast National ratings for Friday, January 20, 2012.
The second-to-last week of NBC’s “Chuck” got a ratings bump, while ABC’s “Shark Tank” and CBS’ procedural repeats led to a Friday night split.
Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 1.7 rating, beating NBC’s 1.4 rating in the key demographic. FOX’s 1.3 rating and the 1.1 rating for CBS followed, with The CW trailing with a 0.3 key demo rating.
Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 7.51 million viewers and a 4.9 rating/8 share, beating ABC’s 6.42 million viewers and 4.1/7. NBC was third with a 3.1/5 and 5.07 million viewers, with FOX’s 2.1/4 and 3.53 million viewers good for fourth. The CW averaged 843,000 viewers and a 0.5/1.
8 p.m. – CBS’ repeat of “A Gifted Man” started primetime in first overall with 6.94 million viewers, but finished fourth with a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Shark Tank” averaged 6.23 million viewers for second and won the hour with a 1.7 key demo rating. FOX’s “Kitchen Nightmares” was third overall with 3.88 million viewers and second in the key demo with a 1.5 rating. On NBC, “Chuck” averaged nearly 3.85 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating in anticipation of next Friday’s series finale. On The CW, a repeat of “Nikita” averaged 776,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo.
9 p.m. – A “CSI: NY” repeat kept CBS in first overall for the 9 p.m. hour with 7.1 million viewers, tying for fourth with a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Grimm” was way up week-to-week with 5.9 million viewers and an hour-winning 1.8 key demo rating. ABC’s “Primetime: What Would You Do?” was a close third with 5.83 million viewers and a close second in the demo with a 1.6 rating. On FOX, “Finge” averaged 3.185 million viewers (up from last week) and 1.1 key demo rating, flat. The CW’s “Supernatural” repeat averaged 910,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo.
10 p.m. – CBS closed primetime in first with 8.48 million viewers for a “Blue Bloods” repeat, which was third with a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “20/20” had a big week with nearly 7.2 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.8 key demo rating. NBC’s “Dateline” trailed with 5.47 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Shark Tank
TAGSCHUCKFRIDAYFringeNIELSEN RATINGSRATINGSSHARK TANKTV RATINGS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP