TV Ratings:’Shark Tank’ helps ABC split Friday, while penultimate ‘Chuck’ rises

Fast National ratings for Friday, January 20, 2012.

The second-to-last week of NBC’s “Chuck” got a ratings bump, while ABC’s “Shark Tank” and CBS’ procedural repeats led to a Friday night split.

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 1.7 rating, beating NBC’s 1.4 rating in the key demographic. FOX’s 1.3 rating and the 1.1 rating for CBS followed, with The CW trailing with a 0.3 key demo rating.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 7.51 million viewers and a 4.9 rating/8 share, beating ABC’s 6.42 million viewers and 4.1/7. NBC was third with a 3.1/5 and 5.07 million viewers, with FOX’s 2.1/4 and 3.53 million viewers good for fourth. The CW averaged 843,000 viewers and a 0.5/1.

8 p.m. – CBS’ repeat of “A Gifted Man” started primetime in first overall with 6.94 million viewers, but finished fourth with a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Shark Tank” averaged 6.23 million viewers for second and won the hour with a 1.7 key demo rating. FOX’s “Kitchen Nightmares” was third overall with 3.88 million viewers and second in the key demo with a 1.5 rating. On NBC, “Chuck” averaged nearly 3.85 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating in anticipation of next Friday’s series finale. On The CW, a repeat of “Nikita” averaged 776,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo.

9 p.m. – A “CSI: NY” repeat kept CBS in first overall for the 9 p.m. hour with 7.1 million viewers, tying for fourth with a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Grimm” was way up week-to-week with 5.9 million viewers and an hour-winning 1.8 key demo rating. ABC’s “Primetime: What Would You Do?” was a close third with 5.83 million viewers and a close second in the demo with a 1.6 rating. On FOX, “Finge” averaged 3.185 million viewers (up from last week) and 1.1 key demo rating, flat. The CW’s “Supernatural” repeat averaged 910,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo.

10 p.m. – CBS closed primetime in first with 8.48 million viewers for a “Blue Bloods” repeat, which was third with a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “20/20” had a big week with nearly 7.2 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.8 key demo rating. NBC’s “Dateline” trailed with 5.47 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.