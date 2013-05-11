TV Ratings: ‘Shark Tank’ leads ABC Friday split, while ‘Rock Center’ tops ‘Blue Bloods’

Fast National ratings for Friday, May 10, 2013.

As usual, “Shark Tank” was Friday’s top program and led ABC to victory among young viewers, but overall “Blue Bloods” kept CBS on top, even if the CBS drama lost to NBC’s cancelled “Rock Center” in the key demo.

Meanwhile, “Nikita” celebrated its renewal by dropping, while both “Vegas” and “Touch” continued to display the form that led to their respective cancellations this week.

For the night, ABC averaged a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49, beating CBS’ 1.2 rating in the key demographic. NBC and FOX both averaged a 0.9 key demo rating, while The CW did a 0.2 key demo rating for Friday.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 7.96 million viewers and a 5.1 rating/9 share, beating ABC’s 3.5/6 and 5.11 million viewers for the night. NBC was third with a 2.7/5 and 3.92 million viewers, while FOX averaged a 1.9/3 and 2.92 million viewers for fourth. The CW averaged a 0.6/1 and 843,000 viewers.





8 p.m. – “Undercover Boss” led the 8 p.m. hour for CBS with 6.93 million viewers and a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s repeat of “Shark Tank” averaged 3.39 million viewers for second and a 0.7 key demo rating for third. FOX was a close third with 3.33 million viewers and finished second with a 1.1 key demo rating. The season finale of “Fashion Star” only averaged 2.46 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating on NBC, topping the 1.09 million viewers and 0.2 key demo rating for “Nikita.”

9 p.m. – “Vegas” kept CBS in first overall in the 9 p.m. hour with 7.06 million viewers, but finished third with a 0.9 key demo rating. ABC’s “Shark Tank” averaged 6.08 million viewers overall and did the night’s best number with a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Dateline” was third with 4.52 million viewers and second with a 1.1 key demo rating. On FOX, a new “Touch” averaged only 2.51 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating, better than the 596,000 viewers and 0.1 key demo rating (and a “0” key demo share) for The CW’s “Supernatural” repeat.

10 p.m. – “Blue Bloods” averaged 9.9 million viewers to win the 10 p.m. hour for CBS, but the drama finished third with a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “20/20” averaged 5.85 million viewers and did a strong 1.7 key demo rating. NBC’s “Rock Center” averaged 4.78 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating for the hour.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.