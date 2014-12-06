TV Ratings: ‘Shark Tank,’ Pac-12 Championship lead Friday as CBS Grammy special fizzles

Fast National ratings for Friday, December 5, 2014.

The Friday pecking order was a little strange this week, as “Shark Tank” led ABC to a rare overall win for the night, made possible by CBS' unimpressive “A Very Grammy Christmas” special, but FOX's coverage of the Pac-12 football championship was good for a key demo win.

Among other Friday notables, “Grimm” and “Constantine” were both down for NBC, while “The Amazing Race” was up for CBS. There was a sizable gap between performances for ABC's “Last Man Standing” and “Cristela,” while NBC's “How Murray Saved Christmas” had a soft premiere.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 1.6 rating for Friday night, topping ABC's 1.4 rating in the key demographic. CBS and NBC were third with a 0.9 key demo rating, followed by The CW's 0.4 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, though, ABC's 6.35 million viewers and 4.1 rating/7 share led Friday primetime, edging out CBS' 5.81 million viewers and 3.7/7. FOX was third with 5.07 million viewers and a 3/1/6, well ahead of NBC's 3.9 million viewers and 2.4/4. The CW averaged 1.165 million viewers and a 0.8/1 for the night.

8 p.m. – “The Amazing Race” won the 8 p.m. hour for CBS with 6.17 million viewers and a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49. ABC was second with “Last Man Standing” (6.61 million and a 1.2 key demo) and “Cristela” (4.68 million and a 0.9 key demo). FOX's college football preview averaged 3.74 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating, ahead of the 3.6 million viewers and 0.9 key demo rating for NBC's “How Murray Saved Christmas.” The first part of The CW's “America's Next Top Model” finale averaged 1.195 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “Shark Tank” ruled the 9 p.m. hour with 7.13 million viewers and a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49, holding off the 5.7 million viewers and 1.7 key demo rating for the start of FOX's game between Oregon and Arizona. NBC's “Grimm” was third with 4.96 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating, beating the 4.65 million viewers and 0.8 key demo rating for CBS' “A Very Grammy Christmas.” The CW's “Top Model” finale averaged 1.14 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating in its last hour.

10 p.m. – CBS actually won the 10 p.m. hour overall with 6.61 million viewers for a “Blue Bloods” repeat, tying for second with a 0.8 rating among adults 18-49. ABC was second with 6.27 million viewers for “20/20” and won the hour with a 1.4 key demo rating. NBC's “Constantine” averaged 3.13 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.