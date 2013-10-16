TV Ratings: ‘S.H.I.E.L.D.’ drop slows, ‘Person of Interest’ rises and ‘Voice’ leads NBC Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, October 15, 2013.

A so-so premiere for “The Biggest Loser” combined with “The Voice” and “Chicago Fire” to help NBC win a slim Tuesday victory among young viewers, while CBS dominated the night overall led by “NCIS” and a rising “Person of Interest.”

ABC’s “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” posted its smallest drop so far, but the news was less positive “The Goldbergs,” which now holds only a tiny advantage over “Trophy Wife” for ABC.

After a pretty steady fall of drops, most of FOX’s comedies were steady week-to-week and even, in some cases, posted growth in viewers.

Also showing positive numbers were The CW’s “The Originals” and “Supernatural.” It was, in fact, The CW’s highest rated Tuesday since 2009.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 2.8 rating for Tuesday primetime, edging out CBS’ 2.6 rating in the key demographic. ABC was well back in third with a 1.6 rating, followed closely by the 1.5 rating for FOX. The CW averaged a 1.1 key demo rating.

Overall, though, CBS won Tuesday night easily with an estimated 15.175 million viewers and a 9.4 rating/15 share. NBC was a distant second with 9.31 million viewers and a 5.9/9, topping ABC’s 3.2/5 and 5.01 million viewers. FOX averaged a 2.1/3 and 3.28 million viewers, ahead of the 1.4/2 and 2.26 million viewers for The CW.

8 p.m. – “NCIS” started primetime in first for CBS with 18.43 million viewers and a 3.0 rating among adults 18-49, both up from last week. ABC’s “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” was second with 7.68 million viewers and a 2.7 key demo rating, topping the 7 million viewers and 2.2 key demo rating for NBC’s “The Biggest Loser.” FOX’s “Dads” (3.4 million and a 1.4 key demo rating) and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (3.41 million and a 1.5 key demo rating) were fourth, while The CW’s “The Originals” was up from last week with 2.2 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “NCIS: Los Angeles” was flat from last week with 14.675 million viewers and a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “The Voice” actually won the hour in that key demo with a 3.9 rating, coming in second with 12.69 million viewers. ABC was third overall and fourth in the key demo with “The Goldbergs” (5.08 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo) and “Trophy Wife” (4.07 million and a 1.3 key demo rating). FOX was third in the key demo and fourth overall with “New Girl” (3.48 million and a 1.8 key demo rating) and “The Mindy Project” (2.83 million and a 1.4 key demo rating). The CW’s “Supernatural” averaged 2.31 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Person of Interest” led the 10 p.m. hour overall with 12.42 million viewers and finished second with a 2.1 key demo rating. NBC’s “Chicago Fire” got a “Voice-aided bump to 8.25 million viewers and an hour-winning 2.4 key demo rating. ABC’s “Scandal” repeat averaged 2.77 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.