TV Ratings: ‘S.H.I.E.L.D.’ drops, ‘Originals’ tops ‘Supernatural’ and CBS, NBC split Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, November 12, 2013.
“NCIS,” “NCIS: Los Angeles” and “Person of Interest” continued with their run of stable domination for CBS overall on Tuesday, while NBC eked out a victory among young viewers thanks to “The Voice” and, to a lesser degree, “Chicago Fire.”
It was mostly a business-as-usual Tuesday night.
Over on ABC, “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” had yet another drop, as the vaunted drama fell below the 7 million viewer mark and may now be threatening the 2.0 threshold among young viewers. Despite that drop, “The Goldbergs” rose slightly and “Trophy Wife” was flat.
FOX’s comedies were also on the low side, with “Dads,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “New Girl” and “The Mindy Project” all finishing within 0.5 of each other among young viewers and within a million viewers.
Finally, the newly picked up “The Originals” continued its fairly impressive start for The CW as the “Vampire Diaries” spinoff moved ahead of “Supernatural” both overall and among young viewers, beating its lead-out in both measures for the first time. It was, in fact, The CW’s most watched Tuesday night since 2009.
On to the numbers…
Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 2.5 rating for Tuesday night, just ahead of the 2.4 rating for CBS in the key demographic. There was a drop to ABC’s 1.5 key demo rating and then, close behind, to FOX’s 1.4 key demo rating. And The CW wasn’t far off with a 1.1 key demo demo rating.
Overall, though, things weren’t nearly so close with CBS averaged 15.48 million viewers and a 9.6 rating/15 share for Tuesday primetime. NBC was a distant second with 8.5 million viewers and a 5.4/8, with ABC’s 4.65 million and 2.9/5 in a distant third. FOX averaged 3.09 million viewers and a 2.0/3, still ahead of the 2.36 million viewers and 1.4/2 for The CW.
8 p.m. – “NCIS” drew its familiar 19.19 million viewers and 2.9 rating among adults 18-49 to cruise to an 8 p.m. win for CBS. ABC’s “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” was barely in sight in second with 6.625 million viewers and a 2.2 key demo rating, just ahead of the 6.3 million viewers and 1.9 key demo rating for NBC’s “The Biggest Loser,” which also slipped week-to-week, failing to tighten the gap. FOX was fourth with “Dads” (3.16 million and a 1.2 key demo) and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (3.28 million and a 1.4 key demo). The CW’s “The Originals” averaged 2.38 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating.
9 p.m. – “NCIS: Los Angeles” averaged 14.745 million viewers to win the 9 p.m. hour for CBS, finishing second with a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “The Voice” averaged 11.41 million viewers and a 3.4 key demo rating, down slightly from last week’s comparable hour. ABC was third overall and fourth in the key demo with “The Goldbergs” (5.18 million and a 1.7 key demo) and “Trophy Wife” (3.81 million and a 1.2 key demo), compared to FOX’s “New Girl” (3.325 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo) and “The Mindy Project” (2.615 million and a 1.3 key demo). The CW’s “Supernatural” averaged 2.35 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating, so we’ll see if the “Originals” lead holds up in Finals.
10 p.m. – “Person of Interest” won the 10 p.m. hour overall with 12.5 million viewers and finished a close second with a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49 for CBS. NBC’s “Chicago Fire” was second with 7.79 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.2 key demo rating. ABC’s “Scandal For Real: America’s Top 10” special averaged only 2.82 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating.
UPDATE: In Final Live+Same Day figures, “Supernatural” ticked up to a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49, tying “The Originals,” while “The Originals” went up to 2.4 million viewers, still edging out the 2.36 million viewers for “Supernatural.” There wasn’t very much Finals adjustment. “NCIS” went up to a 3.0 in the key demo, “The Mindy Project” went up to a 1.4, while “The Biggest Loser” ticked down to a 1.8 key demo rating.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.
We’ll probably get a lot of Sam Jackson later this season if Shield’s numbers keep going down.
Can’t say I’m surprised about SHIELD – if you’re going to put a show in one of the most competitive timeslots, you might want to make sure to give people a reason to watch it beyond the “Marvel” name. And at least for me, the show hasn’t provided that reason and has been a huge creative disappointment; it’s by no means terrible, but it’s almost astoundingly bland.
Also, I really hope that Brooklyn Nine-Nine gets some lasting benefit from the Super Bowl, cause it really deserves some more viewers.
SHIELD is getting better, but it may be too late. Right now the trajectory is very similar to shows like Flash Forward and V which started strong but were running on fumes by the end of the season.
Really enjoying B99 so I’m hoping Fox figures out a way to keep it alive.
SHIELD could learn something from Nikita. They changed the whole status quo of that show halfway through the first season to make it more interesting, and they kept shaking things up so it didn’t get stale. SHIELD needs a big shakeup, maybe make them renegades against the agency or something. “Bland” is exactly the right word for its current status.
Person of Interest has gone from a fairly routine procedural with an interesting concept to one of the better shows on TV at the moment. It’s earning those ratings. Not sure I can say the same for NCIS/NCIS LA where I keep expecting to see some small drop off.
Your bias shows a little bit. Previously you never said “Supernatural tops The Originals”.
OC – Dog bites man? Not news. Dog bites man? News. “Supernatural” is the established hit and it topped “The Originals” every single week up until this point. Ergo, the story noted the change from precedent.
So yeah. Not “bias.” But thanks for playing!
-Daniel
Well, every week you always point out any demo in which TO tops SPN, so you do try to spin things in favour of TO. And I disagree with you. Expectations from the beginning were The Originals would do better than Supernatural, being a brand new show that had tons of publicity everywhere and just spun off from TVD, so the characters were already established and had a following. So it was surprising that little whole Supernatural in its 9th season and new time period, which never really was a hit btw, just a decent performer, beat The Originals.
That said, both shows are doing really well, I like both and am glad it’s a pairing that’s working. My comment just pointed out your bias, which I think it’s aparent, but it’s okay that you have it. Hardly a reason for an antagonistic response.
OC – My response was not antagonistic. It was a little sarcastic at the end. However, you’ve made an allegation of bias you’d be hard-pressed to prove. A piece on ratings analysis is, by its very nature, going to focus on variation and deviation from the norm. So if I have pointed out demos in which “The Originals” tops “Supernatural,” that has been entirely to point out, again, variations from the normal. I mean… Every single week, I’ve reported that “Supernatural” has beaten “The Originals” overall and nearly every week, I’ve reported that “Supernatural” has beaten or tied “The Originals” among young viewers. Is that *also* biased? Or is that not biased because it reflects the numbers you like to see. Variation in numbers is what I report.
And regardless of whether you think the expectations coming into the season were that “Supernatural” would beat “The Originals” or that “The Originals” would beat “Supernatural,” “Supernatural” *has* beaten “The Originals” every single week and I *have* reported that. Because of the variation this week, I paid an extra bit of attention to it. But… again… it’s only biased if you have a bias for “Supernatural.” Otherwise, it’s just what happened last night.
-Daniel
Okay, i’ll just let it go, although I think you have shown a bias for TO in every Tuesday’s ratings analyses so far, not just in this one in which TO actually did beat SPN. I honestly don’t have a bias for SPN either, actually enjoy TO more at this point.
Also, I hardly think “an allegation of bias” is a big deal. Everyone is biased about things.
I don’t think your bias is over the top, just that it shows a little bit. It’s clear you want TO to do better than SPN, which is tottaly fine. Not a big deal, I probably shouldn’t have commented, just like I didn’t comment the previous weeks. No bid deal, it’s all good. You are very sensitive though about any hint, no matter how small, of “criticism” (I don’t even consider my comment criticism but whatever). Hardly reason for such a sarcastic tweet, it’s such a small issue.
I really don’t see any bias at all, but whatever. You can see whatever conspiracy you want. That’s fine. :)
Damn the originals is a great show im glad it is doing fine but that jab to SPN was uncalled for.
AG – What jab? I’m pretty sure this story contains only facts as relates to “The Originals” and “Supernatural.” You’ll have to show me anything that’s a jab and not an objective statement of comparative ratings.
-Daniel
I don’t think there was so much of a jab at SPN but a bias in favour of TO, which is perfectly okay, as I pointed out above.
Thoroughly bummed about Fox’s bad night. I know people DVR New Girl a lot, but how much longer can that be enough? It really seems like it’s going down with the ship so to speak.
Another Dan – “New Girl”? Eternally. “New Girl” is in no danger at all. It’s FOX’s top comedy and its DVR numbers are massive.
-Daniel
Just realized that I’m the small child with a scraped knee who just needed a little reassurance that the world, in fact, is not coming to an end. Guess I know the show is ‘safe’, but I’d still like to see that demo at a 2.
Another Dan – As would FOX, I’m sure. But “New Girl” is very safe. Now if you want to worry about “The Mindy Project”? I’d have a harder time reassuring you…
-Daniel