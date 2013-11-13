TV Ratings: ‘S.H.I.E.L.D.’ drops, ‘Originals’ tops ‘Supernatural’ and CBS, NBC split Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, November 12, 2013.

“NCIS,” “NCIS: Los Angeles” and “Person of Interest” continued with their run of stable domination for CBS overall on Tuesday, while NBC eked out a victory among young viewers thanks to “The Voice” and, to a lesser degree, “Chicago Fire.”

It was mostly a business-as-usual Tuesday night.

Over on ABC, “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” had yet another drop, as the vaunted drama fell below the 7 million viewer mark and may now be threatening the 2.0 threshold among young viewers. Despite that drop, “The Goldbergs” rose slightly and “Trophy Wife” was flat.

FOX’s comedies were also on the low side, with “Dads,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “New Girl” and “The Mindy Project” all finishing within 0.5 of each other among young viewers and within a million viewers.

Finally, the newly picked up “The Originals” continued its fairly impressive start for The CW as the “Vampire Diaries” spinoff moved ahead of “Supernatural” both overall and among young viewers, beating its lead-out in both measures for the first time. It was, in fact, The CW’s most watched Tuesday night since 2009.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 2.5 rating for Tuesday night, just ahead of the 2.4 rating for CBS in the key demographic. There was a drop to ABC’s 1.5 key demo rating and then, close behind, to FOX’s 1.4 key demo rating. And The CW wasn’t far off with a 1.1 key demo demo rating.

Overall, though, things weren’t nearly so close with CBS averaged 15.48 million viewers and a 9.6 rating/15 share for Tuesday primetime. NBC was a distant second with 8.5 million viewers and a 5.4/8, with ABC’s 4.65 million and 2.9/5 in a distant third. FOX averaged 3.09 million viewers and a 2.0/3, still ahead of the 2.36 million viewers and 1.4/2 for The CW.

8 p.m. – “NCIS” drew its familiar 19.19 million viewers and 2.9 rating among adults 18-49 to cruise to an 8 p.m. win for CBS. ABC’s “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” was barely in sight in second with 6.625 million viewers and a 2.2 key demo rating, just ahead of the 6.3 million viewers and 1.9 key demo rating for NBC’s “The Biggest Loser,” which also slipped week-to-week, failing to tighten the gap. FOX was fourth with “Dads” (3.16 million and a 1.2 key demo) and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (3.28 million and a 1.4 key demo). The CW’s “The Originals” averaged 2.38 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “NCIS: Los Angeles” averaged 14.745 million viewers to win the 9 p.m. hour for CBS, finishing second with a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “The Voice” averaged 11.41 million viewers and a 3.4 key demo rating, down slightly from last week’s comparable hour. ABC was third overall and fourth in the key demo with “The Goldbergs” (5.18 million and a 1.7 key demo) and “Trophy Wife” (3.81 million and a 1.2 key demo), compared to FOX’s “New Girl” (3.325 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo) and “The Mindy Project” (2.615 million and a 1.3 key demo). The CW’s “Supernatural” averaged 2.35 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating, so we’ll see if the “Originals” lead holds up in Finals.

10 p.m. – “Person of Interest” won the 10 p.m. hour overall with 12.5 million viewers and finished a close second with a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49 for CBS. NBC’s “Chicago Fire” was second with 7.79 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.2 key demo rating. ABC’s “Scandal For Real: America’s Top 10” special averaged only 2.82 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating.

UPDATE: In Final Live+Same Day figures, “Supernatural” ticked up to a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49, tying “The Originals,” while “The Originals” went up to 2.4 million viewers, still edging out the 2.36 million viewers for “Supernatural.” There wasn’t very much Finals adjustment. “NCIS” went up to a 3.0 in the key demo, “The Mindy Project” went up to a 1.4, while “The Biggest Loser” ticked down to a 1.8 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.