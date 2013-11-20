TV Ratings: ‘S.H.I.E.L.D.’ rises, David Blaine works ABC magic and ‘NCIS’ leads CBS Tuesday

11.20.13 5 years ago 4 Comments
Fast National ratings for Tuesday, November 19, 2013.
“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” has [possibly temporarily] stopped its slide!
While the tiny “Thor”-inspired bump for “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” probably wasn’t even ABC’s biggest news of the night — relatively solid numbers for “David Blaine: Real or Magic” will probably lead to more primetime prestidigitation — it’s still a [possibly temporary] stop to negative trending that dated back to the week after the pilot.
Of course, ABC still couldn’t come close to winning Tuesday night.
With its “NCIS” double-bill and “Person of Interest,” which moved ahead of “Chicago Fire” for the first time this season among young viewers, CBS easily won Tuesday overall and also scored a slim key demo prize.
Meanwhile, it was low-business-as-usual for CBS’ comedies, yet another uninspired performance for a CW IHeart Radio special and a small corresponding drop for “Supernatural.” And at some point, NBC will have to figure out a format for “The Voice” that doesn’t inevitable swoon at midseason, as the reality hit took yet another dip.
On to the numbers…
Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 2.5 rating for Tuesday night, edging out ABC and NBC’s 2.3 rating in the key demographic. FOX was far back with a 1.4 key demo rating, while The CW did a 0.6 key demo rating.
Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 15.45 million viewers and a 9.7 rating/15 share for Tuesday primetime, far ahead of the 8.33 million viewers and 5.3/8 for NBC. ABC averaged an estimated 6.94 million viewers and a 4.3/7, followed by FOX’s 3.06 million viewers and a 2.0/3. The CW averaged a 0.9/1 and 1.43 million viewers.
8 p.m. – “NCIS” dominated the 8 p.m. hour in all measures for CBS, averaging an estimated 19.39 million viewers and a 3.0 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” averaged 6.85 million viewers and a 2.3 key demo rating, a small bump, but a bump nonetheless. NBC was third with 6.33 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo rating for “The Biggest Loser, far ahead of FOX’s “Dads” (3.2 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating) and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (3.355 million and a 1.5 key demo rating), both up a hair. The CW’s Lady Gaga-fueled album release thingie averaged 889,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.
9 p.m. – “NCIS: Los Angeles” kept CBS in first overall for the 9 p.m. hour with 14.9 million viewers, while the network dropped to second a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “The Voice” was second overall with 11.22 million viewers and won the hour with a 3.1 key demo rating. ABC was third with “The Goldbergs” (5.14 million and a 1.6 key demo) and “David Blaine: Real or Magic” (7.16 million and a 2.3 key demo rating). FOX was fourth with “New Girl” (3.275 million and a 1.7 key demo) and “The Mindy Project” (2.41 million and a 1.2 key demo). [Last time “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” beat “New Girl” over in Fast Nationals, “New Girl” moved back into the lead in Finals, so I’m making no proclamations.] The CW’s “Supernatural” averaged 1.96 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating despite its weakened lead-in.
10 p.m. – “Person of Interest” won the 10 p.m. hour overall for CBS, averaging 12.065 million viewers and finished second with a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “David Blaine: Real or Magic” rose to 7.83 million viewers and a 2.6 key demo rating. NBC’s “Chicago Fire” averaged 7.44 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating in third.
UPDATE: The good news continued in Final Live+Same Day ratings for “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” Tuesday’s episode went up to a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49 and 6.89 million viewers overall. Both “The Voice” and “Biggest Loser” rose 0.1 in the key demo in Finals. Both “NCIS” and “Supernatural” added a few viewers, but stayed flat in the key demo.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

