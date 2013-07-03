TV Ratings: Sluggish ‘America’s Got Talent’ holds off ‘Big Brother’ on Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, July 2, 2013.

Although “America’s Got Talent” continued its summer pattern of week-to-week drops and hit a series low, it had no trouble holding off the Tuesday premiere of CBS’ “Big Brother” and carried NBC to easy nightly wins.

Note that not only was it the Tuesday premiere of “Big Brother,” but it was also the Tuesday finale, since CBS announced earlier in the day that the series will return to Sunday/Wednesday/Thursday airings next week.

For the night, NBC averaged a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49, topping the 1.5 rating in the key demographic for FOX. CBS’ was third with a 1.2 key demo rating, followed by ABC’s 0.9 key demo rating and the 0.2 key demo rating for The CW.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 7.38 million viewers and a 4.6 rating/8 share for Tuesday night, beating the 4.1/7 and 5.985 million viewers for CBS. FOX was third overall with 4.31 million viewers and a 2.7/5, outdistancing the 2.3/4 and 3.3 million viewers for ABC. The CW averaged a 0.4/1 and 609,000 viewers for the night.

8 p.m. – CBS started primetime in first overall with 8.19 million viewers for a repeat of “NCIS,” which was second with a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49. FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance” was second with 4.62 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.6 key demo rating. A repeat of “Betty White’s Off Their Rockers” was third overall with 3.51 million viewers for NBC, finishing fourth with a 0.8 key demo rating. ABC’s “Extreme Weight Loss” was third in the key demo with a 0.9 rating and fourth with 3.405 million viewers. On The CW, a repeat of “Hart of Dixie” averaged 731,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “America’s Got Talent” took over first in the 9 p.m. hour with 8.74 million viewers and a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC. “Big Brother” was a distant second with 5.63 million viewers and a closer second with a 1.8 key demo rating for CBS. The second hour of “So You Think You Can Dance” dropped to 3.99 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating on FOX, still beating the 3.48 million viewers and 1.1 key demo rating for ABC’s “Extreme Weight Loss.” The CW’s “America’s Got Talent” repeat averaged 487,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “America’s Got Talent” rose to 9.9 million viewers and a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49 to lead NBC in an uncompetitive 10 p.m. hour. CBS’ repeat of “Person of Interest” finished second with 4.14 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating, while ABC’s “Body of Proof” repeat averaged 3.02 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.