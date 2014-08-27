TV Ratings: Small ‘America’s Got Talent,’ ‘Food Fighters’ bumps lead NBC Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, August 26, 2014.

NBC's “America's Got Talent” and “Food Fighters” were both up a hair from last week and carried the network to Tuesday wins in all measures.

There were few other notables on Tuesday, with ABC's special “Bachelor in Paradise” copying Monday's numbers and The CW's “IHeart Radio Album Release Party with Maroon 5” drawing a negligible audience.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 1.8 rating for Tuesday night, easily tops in the key demographic. ABC was second with a 1.2 key demo rating, followed by CBS' 0.8 key demo rating. FOX's 0.6 key demo rating and the 0.2 key demo rating for The CW trailed.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 7.84 million viewers and a 4.7 rating/8 share to rule Tuesday night. CBS was a close second with a 4.5/8 and 6.77 million viewers. There was a drop to ABC's 4.48 million viewers and 3.1/5 and then a bigger drop to FOX's 1.4 million viewers and 1.0/2. The CW averaged 641,000 viewers and a 0.4/1.

8 p.m. – A repeat of “NCIS” led CBS to overall win in the 8 p.m. hour with 8.9 million viewers, coming in third with a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49. ABC's “Bachelor in Paradise” was second overall with 4.89 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.4 key demo rating, topping the 4.68 million viewers and 1.1 key demo rating for NBC's “Food Fighters.” FOX's repeats of “Family Guy” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” finished fourth with 1.485 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating. The CW's “IHeart Radio Album Release Party with Maroon 5” averaged 734,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “America's Got Talent” averaged 9.47 million viewers and a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49 to lead the 9 p.m. hour for NBC. CBS' “NCIS: Los Angeles” repeat was second with 6.69 million viewers and third with a 0.9 key demo rating. The second hour of ABC's “Bachelor in Paradise” averaged 4.73 million viewers for third and a 1.3 key demo rating for second on the hour. Repeats of “New Girl” and “Mindy Project” averaged 1.32 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating for FOX, topping the 549,000 viewers and 0.2 key demo rating for The CW's “Supernatural” repeat.

10 p.m. – NBC closed primetime in first with 9.38 million viewers and a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49 for “America's Got Talent.” CBS' “Person of Interest” repeat averaged 4.72 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating, compared to the 3.81 million viewers and 0.8 key demo rating for ABC's “20/20: From Hell.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.