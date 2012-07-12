TV Ratings: ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Top 20 helps FOX eke out Wednesday win

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, July 11, 2012.

The start of the “So You Think You Can Dance” performance season helped FOX to a narrow overall in on Wednesday night, as the network also ruled among young viewers.

For the night, FOX averaged a 1.9 rating among adult 18-49, topping NBC’s 1.4 rating in the key demographic. ABC averaged a 1.1 key demo rating, edging out CBS’ 1.0 rating. The CW averaged a 0.3 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, FOX, CBS and NBC all averaged a 3.4 rating/6 share for Wednesday primetime, but FOX averaged 5.74 million viewers, compared to NBC’s 5.45 million viewers and CBS’ 5.115 million viewers. There was a drop to ABC’s 2.6/4 and 3.86 million viewers and then to The CW’s 0.5/1 and 711,000 viewers.

[Univision averaged 3.78 million viewers and a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49 for Wednesday night.]

8 p.m. – “So You Think You Can Dance” started primetime in first for FOX With 5.96 million viewers and a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ “Dogs in the City” was second overall with 4.67 million viewers and tied for third with a 0.9 key demo rating. NBC’s repeats of “Betty White’s Off Their Rockers” and “Up All Night” averaged 3.68 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating, while ABC’s repeats of “The Middle” and “Suburgatory” averaged 3.56 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating. The CW’s “America’s Next Top Model” repeat averaged 755,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” drew a low 7.88 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating, but still won the 9 p.m. hour, beating the 5.52 million viewers and 1.8 key demo rating for the second hour of FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance.” A repeat of “Criminal Minds” had CBS in third overall with 5.21 million viewers and fourth with a 1.1 key demo rating. ABC’s two repeats of “Modern Family” finished third in the key demo with a 1.4 rating and fourth overall with 3.75 million viewers. Another “America’s Next Top Model” averaged 668,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating for The CW.

10 p.m. – Overall, CBS’ repeat of “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” won the 10 p.m. hour with 5.445 million viewers, tying for second with a 1.1 key demo rating. NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” repeat won the hour among adults 18-49 with a 1.2 rating and finished second overall with 4.79 million viewers. The hour’s only piece of new programming was ABC’s “Finale Witness,” which was third with 4.28 million viewers and averaged a 1.1 key demo rating.





All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.