TV Ratings: Solid ‘Dracula,’ ‘Grimm’ premieres help NBC split Friday with CBS

Fast National ratings for Friday, October 25, 2013.

NBC’s lavish take on “Dracula” held onto the young viewers from a solid “Grimm” premiere, allowing the network to win Friday night in the key demographic.

Overall, of course, “Dracula” and “Grimm” were no match for “Hawaii Five-0” and “Blue Bloods,” as both dramas added viewers week-to-week to lead CBS. And even though “Dracula” and “Grimm” were sturdy in the key demo, neither drama could top ABC’s “Shark Tank.”

Friday’s other relative notable was the premiere of The CW’s “The Carrie Diaries,” which came in predictably low, given where the “Sex and the City” prequel was last spring.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 1.6 rating for Friday night, tops in the key demographic. ABC and CBS both averaged a 1.4 key demo rating for second, followed by FOX’s 1.1 key demo rating in fourth. The CW averaged a 0.3 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, though, CBS dominated Friday night with an estimated 9.64 million viewers and a 6.1 rating/11 share. ABC was well back in second with 6.09 million viewers and a 4.0/7, just ahead of the 5.83 million viewers and 3.7/7 for NBC. There was a gap to FOX in fourth with 2.85 million viewers and a 1.7/3 and to The CW’s 0.5/1 and 773,000 viewers.

8 p.m. – CBS swept primetime overall starting in the 8 p.m. hour with “Undercover Boss,” which averaged 8.58 million viewers and also won the hour with a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Dateline” was second with 6.07 million viewers and finished third with a 1.3 key demo rating. ABC’s repeats of “Last Man Standing” and “The Neighbors” averaged 4.27 million viewers for third and a 0.8 key demo rating for fourth, compared with the 3.85 million viewers and 1.4 key demo rating for FOX’s “MasterChef Junior.” The CW’s “The Carrie Diaries” averaged 837,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating in its Friday premiere.

9 p.m. – “Hawaii Five-0” won the 9 p.m. hour overall for CBS with 9.32 million viewers and finished third with a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Shark Tank” averaged 7.32 million viewers for second and won the hour with a 2.0 key demo rating. NBC’s “Grimm” launched its third season with 6.13 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo rating. [It’s hard to compare “Grimm” numbers since NBC gave the drama several Monday airings after the Olympics. This is above the numbers for the “Grimm” Friday premiere last September.] FOX’s repeats of “The Simpsons” finished fourth with 1.86 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating. The CW’s “IHeart Radio Album Release Party with Katy Perry” drew only 710,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Blue Bloods” led the 10 p.m. hour overall with 11.015 million viewers for CBS, but finished third with a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “20/20” was second with 6.68 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating. NBC’s “Dracula” averaged 5.28 million viewers and an hour-winning 1.8 key demo rating, slightly exceeding its “Grimm” lead-in among viewers 18-34 and viewers 25-54. [“Dracula” did drop at the half-hour, drawing 4.88 million and a 1.7 key demo in the 9:30 half-hour, so it remains to be seen what its retention will look like next week. And although “Dracula” provided a big bump among young viewers, NBC got a bigger 10 p.m. audience from “Dateline” last week.]

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.