TV Ratings: Stanley Cup Game 4 holds off ‘MasterChef’ for Wednesday NBC wins

06.20.13 5 years ago
Fast National ratings for Wednesday, June 19, 2013.
A high-scoring overtime thriller in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup led to a victory for the Chicago Blackhawks and a ratings win for NBC in all key measures on Wednesday.
Neither of NBC’s victories was a rout. “MasterChef” very nearly helped FOX pull out a win among young viewers, while steady “American Baking Competition” kept CBS close overall.
Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 2.2 rating, nipping FOX’s 2.1 rating in the key demographic for Wednesday primetime. CBS was a distant third with a 1.1 key demo rating, followed by ABC’s 1.0  and The CW’s 0.4 key demo rating.
Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 6.17 million viewers and a 3.6 rating/6 share for Wednesday night compared to the 3.9/7 and 5.95 million viewers for CBS. FOX was a close third with a 3.3/6 and 5.26 million viewers, ahead of ABC’s 3.75 million viewers and 2.6/4. The CW averaged a 0.8/1 and 1.2 million viewers.
[Univision averaged 3.62 million viewers and a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49 for Wednesday night.]
8 p.m. – CBS won the 8 p.m. hour overall with 5.8 million viewers for “American Baking Competition,” which finished third with a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49, both figures roughly flat with last week. NBC’s Stanley Cup Finals action averaged 5.59 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating, both good for second on the hour. FOX’s “MasterChef” was third with 4.97 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.0 key demo rating. ABC was fourth with a repeat of “The Middle” (3.97 million and a 0.9 key demo) and a new “Family Tools” (3.57 million and a 0.9 key demo). The CW’s “Arrow” repeat averaged 1.35 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.
9 p.m. – Game 4 of the Stanley Cup took over first in the 9 p.m. hour with 6.05 million viewers and a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC. CBS’ “Criminal Minds” repeat was second with 5.74 million viewers and fourth with a 1.0 key demo rating. FOX’s “MasterChef” was a close third with 5.56 million viewers and tied for the lead with a 2.2 key demo rating. ABC was fourth overall and third in the key demo with a repeat of “Modern Family” (4.29 million and a 1.2 key demo) and a new “How To Live…” ((3.4 million and a 1.0 key demo rating). The CW’s “Supernatural” repeat averaged 1.05 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.
10 p.m. – The Bruins and Blackhawks rose to 6.88 million viewers and a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49 to win the 10 p.m. hour for NBC. CBS’ “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” was second with 6.31 million viewers and third with a 1.0 key demo rating. ABC’s “The Lookout” was third with 3.65 million viewers and second with a 1.1 key demo rating.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.

