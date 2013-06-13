TV Ratings: Stanley Cup opener brings solid Wednesday numbers to NBC

Fast National ratings for June 12, 2013.
The Stanley Cup Finals began on Wednesday night on NBC and delivered a triple-overtime thriller for fans and strong ratings to NBC.
The Bruins-Blackhawks showdown was significantly up from last year’s Stanley Cup opener and helped NBC win Wednesday night among young viewers, though a “CSI” repeat carried CBS to a slim overall win.
Hockey didn’t take a bite out of any of the original Wednesday competition, as FOX’s “MasterChef” was steady and CBS’ “American Baking Competition” posted reasonable gains.
Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 2.4 rating for Wednesday night, edging out FOX’s 2.3 rating in the key demographic. CBS was well back in third with a 1.2 key demo rating, beating ABC’s 1.1 key demo rating and the 0.3 key demo rating for The CW.
Overall, though, CBS averaged a 4.3 rating/7 share and 6.44 million viewers for Wednesday primetime, nipping the 3.8/6 and 6.42 million viewers for NBC. FOX was a close third with 5.595 million viewers and a 3.5/6. ABC’s 2.8/5 and 4.05 million viewers finished fourth, beating the 0.8/1 and 1.165 million viewers for The CW.
8 p.m. – NBC started the night in first overall with 6.08 million viewers for the start of the Stanley Cup Finals opener, which finished a close second with a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ “American Baking Competition” rose to 5.88 million viewers in second and a 1.2 key demo rating in third. “MasterChef” won the hour with a 2.2 key demo rating and was third with 5.21 million viewers. ABC finished fourth with a repeat of “The Middle” (4.53 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo) and a new “Family Tools” (3.73 million and a 0.9 key demo). The CW’s “Arrow” repeat averaged 1.27 million viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.
9 p.m. – Hockey rose to 6.71 million viewers and a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49 to lead NBC in the 9 p.m. hour. CBS’ “Criminal Minds” repeat averaged 6.29 million viewers for second and a 1.2 key demo rating to tie for third. FOX’s “MasterChef” was close behind with 5.98 million viewers and a 2.4 key demo rating. ABC was fourth overall and tied for third in the key demo with a “Modern Family” repeat (4.25 million and a 1.2 key demo) and a new “How To Live…” (4.02 million and a 1.2 key demo). The CW’s “Supernatural” repeat averaged 1.06 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.
10 p.m. – CBS took over first with 7.16 million viewers for a “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” repeat, finishing second with a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s hockey was second with 6.5 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.6 key demo rating. ABC’s “The Lookout” averaged 3.88 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating, flat with last week.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.
Obviously live sports are not going to get anything above a miniscule DVR bump, but I think a 2.4 is pretty much a better number than anything on NBC not called ‘The Voice’ or ‘(First half of the season of )Revolution’. So…
Couldn’t NBC build off of the NHL playoffs? It can’t be contractual that they can only show Saturday night games and the SCF on NBC can it, the NHL would love to be on the broadcast network. Is it the affiliates?
Obviously it really helps a lot that the Final has two teams from top ten media markets, and media markets that care about hockey at that (household ratings in Boston and Chicago were 28 and 25, respectively). It just seems like given the place in the tv season, and the NBCSN ratings, NBC would be better served showing at least an additional round on the mothership, which could also potentially build momentum up for the Final.
They already own the rights, and they are already paying for ‘episodes’ on NBCSN, so wouldn’t it technically be infinitely cheaper than producing an additional episode of Rock Center that’s just going to get a 1.0.
Why is Saturday nights game on NBCSN? I’m really curious to see what NBC has on at that time that they feel is more important the finals.