TV Ratings: Stanley Cup opener brings solid Wednesday numbers to NBC

06.13.13 5 years ago 2 Comments
Fast National ratings for June 12, 2013.
The Stanley Cup Finals began on Wednesday night on NBC and delivered a triple-overtime thriller for fans and strong ratings to NBC.
The Bruins-Blackhawks showdown was significantly up from last year’s Stanley Cup opener and helped NBC win Wednesday night among young viewers, though a “CSI” repeat carried CBS to a slim overall win.
Hockey didn’t take a bite out of any of the original Wednesday competition, as FOX’s “MasterChef” was steady and CBS’ “American Baking Competition” posted reasonable gains.
Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 2.4 rating for Wednesday night, edging out FOX’s 2.3 rating in the key demographic. CBS was well back in third with a 1.2 key demo rating, beating ABC’s 1.1 key demo rating and the 0.3 key demo rating for The CW.
Overall, though, CBS averaged a 4.3 rating/7 share and 6.44 million viewers  for Wednesday primetime, nipping the 3.8/6 and 6.42 million viewers for NBC. FOX was a close third with 5.595 million viewers and a 3.5/6. ABC’s 2.8/5 and 4.05 million viewers finished fourth, beating the 0.8/1 and 1.165 million viewers for The CW.
8 p.m. – NBC started the night in first overall with 6.08 million viewers for the start of the Stanley Cup Finals opener, which finished a close second with a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ “American Baking Competition” rose to 5.88 million viewers in second and a 1.2 key demo rating in third. “MasterChef” won the hour with a 2.2 key demo rating and was third with 5.21 million viewers. ABC finished fourth with a repeat of “The Middle” (4.53 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo) and a new “Family Tools” (3.73 million and a 0.9 key demo). The CW’s “Arrow” repeat averaged 1.27 million viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.
9 p.m. – Hockey rose to 6.71 million viewers and a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49 to lead NBC in the 9 p.m. hour. CBS’ “Criminal Minds” repeat averaged 6.29 million viewers for second and a 1.2 key demo rating to tie for third. FOX’s “MasterChef” was close behind with 5.98 million viewers and a 2.4 key demo rating. ABC was fourth overall and tied for third in the key demo with a “Modern Family” repeat (4.25 million and a 1.2 key demo) and a new “How To Live…” (4.02 million and a 1.2 key demo). The CW’s “Supernatural” repeat averaged 1.06 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.
10 p.m. – CBS took over first with 7.16 million viewers for a “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” repeat, finishing second with a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s hockey was second with 6.5 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.6 key demo rating. ABC’s “The Lookout” averaged 3.88 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating, flat with last week.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.

Around The Web

TAGSAmerican Baking CompetitionMASTERCHEFNIELSEN RATINGSRATINGSSTANLEY CUPThe LookoutTV RATINGSWednesday

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP