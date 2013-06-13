TV Ratings: Stanley Cup opener brings solid Wednesday numbers to NBC

Fast National ratings for June 12, 2013.

The Stanley Cup Finals began on Wednesday night on NBC and delivered a triple-overtime thriller for fans and strong ratings to NBC.

The Bruins-Blackhawks showdown was significantly up from last year’s Stanley Cup opener and helped NBC win Wednesday night among young viewers, though a “CSI” repeat carried CBS to a slim overall win.

Hockey didn’t take a bite out of any of the original Wednesday competition, as FOX’s “MasterChef” was steady and CBS’ “American Baking Competition” posted reasonable gains.

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 2.4 rating for Wednesday night, edging out FOX’s 2.3 rating in the key demographic. CBS was well back in third with a 1.2 key demo rating, beating ABC’s 1.1 key demo rating and the 0.3 key demo rating for The CW.

Overall, though, CBS averaged a 4.3 rating/7 share and 6.44 million viewers for Wednesday primetime, nipping the 3.8/6 and 6.42 million viewers for NBC. FOX was a close third with 5.595 million viewers and a 3.5/6. ABC’s 2.8/5 and 4.05 million viewers finished fourth, beating the 0.8/1 and 1.165 million viewers for The CW.

8 p.m. – NBC started the night in first overall with 6.08 million viewers for the start of the Stanley Cup Finals opener, which finished a close second with a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ “American Baking Competition” rose to 5.88 million viewers in second and a 1.2 key demo rating in third. “MasterChef” won the hour with a 2.2 key demo rating and was third with 5.21 million viewers. ABC finished fourth with a repeat of “The Middle” (4.53 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo) and a new “Family Tools” (3.73 million and a 0.9 key demo). The CW’s “Arrow” repeat averaged 1.27 million viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – Hockey rose to 6.71 million viewers and a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49 to lead NBC in the 9 p.m. hour. CBS’ “Criminal Minds” repeat averaged 6.29 million viewers for second and a 1.2 key demo rating to tie for third. FOX’s “MasterChef” was close behind with 5.98 million viewers and a 2.4 key demo rating. ABC was fourth overall and tied for third in the key demo with a “Modern Family” repeat (4.25 million and a 1.2 key demo) and a new “How To Live…” (4.02 million and a 1.2 key demo). The CW’s “Supernatural” repeat averaged 1.06 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – CBS took over first with 7.16 million viewers for a “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” repeat, finishing second with a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s hockey was second with 6.5 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.6 key demo rating. ABC’s “The Lookout” averaged 3.88 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating, flat with last week.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.