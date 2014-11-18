TV Ratings: ‘State of Affairs’ can’t match ‘Blacklist’ as NBC splits Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, November 17, 2014.

The series premiere of “State of Affairs” fell short of the normal numbers for “The Blacklist,” but the Katherine Heigl drama still helped NBC win Monday night in the key demographic, though it lost to “Castle” as part of ABC's overall sweep.

Most of the other Monday originals were pretty steady, with a tiny uptick for FOX's “Gotham” and for CBS' “2 Broke Girls” and “NCIS: Los Angeles.”

ABC had the Monday Night Football preemption in both — Nashville and Pittsburgh — markets, so expect some adjustments.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 2.7 rating for Monday night, topping ABC's 2.3 rating in the key demographic. FOX was third with a 1.9 key demo rating, followed closely by CBS' 1.8 key demo rating. The CW averaged a 0.6 key demo rating.

Overall, though, ABC averaged an estimated 13.06 million viewers and an 8.4 rating/13 share for Monday primetime, easily beating the 10.07 million viewers and 6.2/10 for NBC. CBS was third with 8.605 million viewers and a 5.4/8, followed by FOX's 3.3/5 and 5.51 million viewers. The CW averaged 1.26 million viewers and a 0.8/1 for the night.

8 p.m. – “Dancing with the Stars” won the 8 p.m. hour overall with 14.08 million viewers and finished third with a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49. NBC's “The Voice” came out on top with a 3.0 key demo rating and finished second with 10.97 million viewers. CBS was third overall and fourth in the key demo with “2 Broke Girls” (7.92 million and a 2.1 key demo) and what will likely be the series finale for “The Millers” (6.3 million and a 1.5 key demo), compared to the 6.405 million viewers and 2.3 key demo rating for FOX's “Gotham.” On The CW, “The Originals” averaged 1.41 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – ABC's “Dancing with the Stars” rose to a football-inflated 15.185 million viewers to win the 9 p.m. hour and finished second with a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49. NBC's “The Voice” held its position in second with 10.59 million viewers and in first with a 3.0 key demo rating. CBS' “Scorpion” was flat with 10.01 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating in third. On FOX, “Sleepy Hollow” averaged 4.61 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating, followed by the 1.11 million viewers and 0.4 key demo rating for The CW's “Jane the Virgin.”

10 p.m. – “Castle” led the 10 p.m. hour overall with 9.92 million viewers and finished a close second with a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49, though both numbers could shift down. CBS' “NCIS: Los Angeles” took advantage of the lack of “Blacklist” to claim second overall with 8.7 million viewers, taking third with a 1.7 key demo rating. “State of Affairs” premiered to 8.65 million viewers and an hour-winning 2.2 key demo rating for NBC.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.