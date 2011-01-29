TV Ratings: Steady ‘Fringe’ helps FOX to another Friday split

Fast National ratings for Friday, January 28, 2011.

FOX won its second consecutive Friday in the coveted demographic thanks to a steady performance by the transplanted “Fringe.”

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 1.8 rating for the night, beating NBC’s 1.6 rating in the key demo. ABC’s 1.3 rating and the 1.2 rating for CBS followed. The CW was fifth with a 0.5 rating.

Overall, though, CBS came out on top, averaging 7.69 million viewers to go with a 4.9 rating/9 share. NBC was second with a 4.1/7 and 6.31 million viewers. ABC’s 3.1/5 and 4.675 million viewers took third, beating the 2.5/4 and 4.31 million viewers for FOX. The CW trailed with a 0.8/1 and 1.19 million viewers.

8 p.m. – CBS started the night in first overall with nearly 7.7 million viewers for an “NCIS: Los Angles” repeat. NBC was well back in second with 4.31 million viewers for a repeat of “Minute To Win It.” FOX’s new “Kitchen Nightmares” was third with 4.05 million viewers, but won the hour among adults 18-49 with a 1.7 rating. ABC’s repeat of “Supernanny” finish fourth with 3.55 million viewers. The CW’s repeat of “The Vampire Diaries” was fifth with 1.33 million viewers.

9 p.m. – CBS stayed in first in the 9 p.m. hour with 8.17 million viewers for an “CSI: NY” repeat. NBC moved up to second with 6.87 million viewers for “Dateline.” FOX’s “Fringe” averaged 4.57 million viewers (down slightly from last week) in third overall, but won the hour with a 1.9 demo rating. ABC’s “Primetime: What Would You Do?” was fourth with 4.56 million viewers. A repeat of “Nikita” gave The CW 1.06 million viewers for fifth.

10 p.m. – NBC zipped into first in the 10 p.m. hour with 7.745 million viewers and a 1.9 demo rating for “Dateline.” CBS was second overall with 7.19 million viewers for a “Hawaii Five-0” repeat. ABC’s “20/20” was third overall with 5.92 million viewers, but finished second in the demo.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.