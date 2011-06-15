TV Ratings: Steady ‘Talent,’ ‘Voice’ keep NBC in Tuesday control

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, June 14, 2011.

NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” and “The Voice” basically Xeroxed their performances from last Tuesday night, giving NBC another commanding ratings win.

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 4.1 rating, beating the combined totals for the other four networks in the key demographic. FOX’s 1.5 rating, CBS’ 1.1 rating, ABC’s 0.9 rating and the 0.2 rating for The CW followed.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 12.14 million viewers and a 7.0 rating/12 share. CBS was a distant second with 7.36 million viewers and a 5.0/8, far ahead of the 2.4/4 and 3.61 million viewers for ABC and FOX’s 2.2/4 and 3.56 million viewers. The CW averaged a 0.5/1 and 805,000 viewers.





8 p.m. – “America’s Got Talent” kicked off NBC’s win with 12.26 million viewers and a 3.3 rating among adults 18-49. CBS was second overall with 8.8 million viewers for “NCIS.” FOX’s new “MasterChef” was third overall with 4.33 million viewers, but second with a 1.9 key demo rating. Fourth went to ABC’s “Wipeout” repeat with 3.48 million viewers, while The CW got 880,000 viewers for “One Tree Hill.”

9 p.m. – The first hour of “The Voice” drew 12.72 million viewers and a 4.6 key demo rating for NBC in the 9 p.m. hour. That was far ahead of the 8.08 million viewers for CBS’ “NCIS: Los Angeles.” ABC’s “Body of Proof” averaged 3.27 million viewers, more than the 2.785 million for FOX’s two episodes of “Raising Hope.” The CW got 729,000 viewers for “Hellcats.”

10 p.m. – “The Voice” fell to 11.45 million viewers and a 4.4 demo rating in the 10 p.m. hour, still dominating for NBC. CBS’ “The Good Wife” averaged 5.19 million viewers for second, topping the 4.07 million for ABC’s “Body of Proof.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.