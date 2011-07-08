TV Ratings: Strong ‘Big Brother’ return gives CBS Thursday wins

Fast National ratings for Thursday, July 7, 2011.

The 13th installment of “Big Brother” improved on last year’s premiere numbers and delivered enough ratings juice to help CBS overcome three hours of new programming on ABC for Thursday wins.

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 1.9 rating for the night, edging out the 1.7 rating for ABC in the key demographic. FOX was third with a 1.3 rating, followed by NBC’s 0.8 rating. The CW averaged a 0.4 for the night.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 6.79 million viewers and a 4.3 rating/7 share, staying ahead of ABC’s 3.5/6 and 5.945 million viewers. FOX was third for the night with a 2.7/5 and 4.25 million viewers, while NBC’s 1.5/3 and 2.15 million viewers followed. The CW averaged a 0.8/1 and 1.14 million viewers.

8 p.m. – ABC started primetime in first with 6.64 million viewers and a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49 for “Wipeout.” CBS’ “The Big Bang Theory” and “Rules of Engagement” averaged 5.945 million viewers and a 1.6 demo rating for second. FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance” was third with 5.37 million viewers and tied for second with a 1.6 demo rating. NBC was fourth with 2.24 million viewers for “Community” and “Parks and Recreation,” while The CW got 1.16 million viewers for “The Vampire Diaries.”

9 p.m. – CBS moved into first in the 9 p.m. hour with 7.71 million viewers and a 2.7 key demo rating for the launch of the “Big Brother” season (up from roughly 7.35 million viewers and a 2.4 demo rating for last season’s premiere, which took place in the 8 p.m. hour). ABC’s “Expedition Impossible” slipped from last week to 5.52 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating in second. FOX’s “Glee” averaged 3.12 million viewers and beat the 2.23 million for NBC’s “The Office” and “30 Rock.” The CW’s “Nikita” averaged 1.12 million viewers.

10 p.m. – “The Mentalist” averaged 6.71 million viewers to win the 10 p.m. hour for CBS overall. ABC’s “Rookie Blue” averaged 5.68 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.5 demo rating, both very slightly up from last week. NBC was third with 1.97 million viewers and a 0.7 demo rating for a new “Love Bites.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.