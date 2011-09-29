TV Ratings: Strong debut for ‘Suburgatory,’ ‘X Factor’ wins the night for FOX

It’s a Nielsen fact of life that virtually every show, new and old, will drop in the ratings from its premiere to its second episode. So what becomes interesting is seeing how big or small that drop is.
Last week, FOX won Wednesday night thanks to “The X Factor,” even though the singing competition got what seemed to be disappointing overall ratings given the hype, expense, presence of Simon Cowell, etc. But it was still FOX’s best Wednesday in years, and a number that would be acceptable if the show could stay close to it the following week. And as it turns out, “X Factor” dropped only 8 percent in the 18-49 demographic from week-to-week, again winning the night for the network. That’s a number that should be more than livable provided the show steadies off within the next few weeks.
In other notable ratings news, ABC got a very successful launch for “Suburgatory” and a less successful (but unsurprising) return for “Happy Endings,” NBC’s Wednesday remains a mess – and we could see the cancellation of “Free Agents” as early as today – and “H8R” ticked up just enough to survive another week or two, possibly as the result of Mario Lopez showing up on the doorstep of various Nielsen families to tell them how disappointed he is in their haterade.
FOX won the night with a 3.9 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic, and was neck and neck with CBS for the overall viewer crown, with 11.5 million viewers to CBS’ 11.6. In the demo, CBS got a 3.3, tying it with ABC, which pulled 9.3 million viewers overall. NBC was a distant fourth (1.6, 6.3 million) and the CW irrelevant (0.7, 1.6 million).
8 p.m. — “X Factor” won the hour in both demos (3.6) and total viewers (10.7 million), followed by CBS’ “Survivor” (3.1, 10.5 million). ABC’s “The Middle” was down slightly from last week, with a 2.6 demo and 8.6 million viewers overall, but the story was “Suburgatory” (3.3, 9.8 million) building on its lead-in audience by more than 25 percent in the demo. “Up All Night” (2.1, 5.3 million) continues to slip, and while it’s still doing better than a lot of other NBC shows, we may be nearing the point where the network tries to move the show to Thursdays to protect it. “Free Agents” (1.0, 3.1 million) is now maintaining less than half of its demo lead-in; if it airs next week, it’ll only be because NBC has so many problems that Bob Greenblatt won’t know where to begin. “H8R” (0.6, 1.4 million) got a slight bump from an episode about Kim Kardashian (or possibly from Mario Lopez’s attempt to make everyone love Joe Francis).
9 p.m. — ABC’s “Modern Family” (5.6, 13.2 million) remained the night’s highest-rated show by every measure, and was down only 5 percent from its premiere. But where ABC got nearly identical numbers from back-to-back “MF” episodes last week, “Happy Endings” (3.2, 7.4 million) lost more than 40 percent of its demo lead-in. (On the other hand, it was the series’ best-ever ratings, and ABC’s best performance in the timeslot with regularly-scheduled programming since early February.) Thanks to that, FOX was a close second in the hour with more “X Factor” (4.3, 12.3 million), followed by CBS’ “Criminal Minds” (3.6, 12.6 million), NBC’s old-skewing “Harry’s Law” (1.2, 7.4 million, nearly identical to last week’s numbers, but still a mess) and the CW’s “America’s Next Top Model” (0.8, 1.7 million).
10 p.m. –– Week two of the Ted Danson era for “CSI” (3.0, 11.6 million) lost about a million viewers but was roughly on par with the demo numbers for the premiere. It also won the hour, as “Revenge” 2.7, 8.6 million) dipped 21 percent without “Modern Family” as a lead-in. “Law & Order: SVU” (2.0, 7.1 million) was down 13 percent from its low-rated season premiere.
You mention NBC moving Up All Night (which I find disturbingly unfunny, as opposed to Free Agents, which at least makes me laugh sometimes) to Thursday to protect it, and I can only assume that would mean bumping Community to another night or altogether. Does Community have a full season order, or were they only renewed for the first 13?
Full-season order. Community did not have a good debut last week, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see it get shelved for a while. But I also wouldn’t be surprised to see NBC go back to the six-comedy schedule if Prime Suspects tanks some more. Then it would just be a matter of waiting until 30 Rock was ready to go, and deciding what order to arrange the non-Office comedies in.
If the powers that be are thinking logically (I know, a longshot), Up All Night will replace Whitney on Thursdays.
Except that Whitney debuted very well last week, pulling numbers better than Parks and Rec averaged in that timeslot last spring. Barring a huge collapse in the next few weeks, Whitney is not only the least of NBC’s many problems, but arguably a success for them. It’s not going anywhere.
Didn’t take a rocket scientist to work out Free Agents was going to tank. The premise just isn’t that hooky. It stank the ratings up in the UK too.
Do you think maybe NBC will put Chuck and Harry’s Law back on Mondays? Playboy Club is pretty much a goner and Sing Off is tanking too. I can see them cancelling the former and moving the latter to Fridays. And any chance Awake gets put on the air this fall now?
New day, more bad news for NBC. Is there a show on that network that isn’t doing terribly? If this was another network, they would have cancelled half of their weekly lineup already. What a disaster situation.
If I recall correctly, “Outsourced” had a strong premiere last fall, but dropped significantly each week. In most cases, I think premiere numbers should be thrown out the window. In the case of “Whitney”, the public has been BOMBARDED with TV and print ads for months, so people were curious (brainwashed) to check it out. I think their numbers will be down this week because I think “The Office” will also lose viewers. By the end of November, I think “Whitney” will be lucky to still get 3 million viewers.
That may well be. Certainly, I like every other NBC comedy much more than Whitney. But when the debut is that (relatively) strong, and when the so much of the network is a toxic landfill, ratings-wise, it’s going to be a very long time before NBC has to worry about doing anything with that show.
Outsourced did, after all, get to air for a full season.
What stands out about NBC is how old the stars of most of their shows are. Now I personally love Parks, and still enjoy the Office and 30 Rock but those shows and the two new ones UAN and FA have most characters well over 35 and few young characters. Even Whitney may be in her 20s but looks like she’s 40. Compare that with how ABC and CBS handle things (with a few exceptions but overall) and the ratings difference becomes obvious.
2 Broke Girls, HIMYM, all the kids on the ABC shows about families. 2 and a Half men is the obvious exception but the overall trend is clear. With the exception of a few not-used-enough actors like Brie on Community, NBC comedies are too old skewing.
Glad to hear about Suburbgatory. I loved the first ep! Up All Night is slowly losing me though….i hate Maya Rudolf (spelling)
While I’m disappointed “Happy Endings” didn’t premiere to higher ratings, it was #1 for the 18-35 demographic (even if it was 3rd overall).