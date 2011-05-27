TV Ratings: Strong ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ premiere carries FOX on Thursday

Fast National ratings for Thursday, May 26, 2011.

Â

The eighth installment of “So You Think You Can Dance” posted solid year-to-year gains for FOX and helped the network win the important ratings races on the first night after the end of the 2010-2011 season.Â

Â

“So You Think You Can Dance” was, in fact, the only non-repeat on any of the five networks, so just assume that any other listed program was, indeed, in repeats.

Â

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 3.2 rating for the night, easily beating the 1.7 rating for CBS in the key demographic. ABC’s 1.0 rating and the 0.9 rating for NBC followed, with The CW’s 0.3 rating finishing last.

Â

Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 5.1 rating/9 share and 9.1 million viewers, while CBS averaged the same 5.1/9, but only 8.09 million viewers. ABC was a distant third with a 2.6/4 and 4.12 million viewers, still ahead of the 1.6/3 and 2.43 million viewers for NBC. The CW averaged 0.6/1 and 956,000 viewers.

Â

[That 9.1 million viewers and 3.2 demo rating for the totality of the “So You Think You Can Dance” premiere was up from under 8.2 million and a 3.0 demo rating in Fast Nationals for last May’s “SYTYCD” two-hour launch.]

Â

8 p.m. – The first hour of the “So You Think You Can Dance” premiere delivered 8.24 million viewers and a 2.8 rating among adults 18-49 for FOX. CBS’ “The Big Bang Theory” and “Rules of Engagement” finished second with 7.47 million viewers and a 1.9 demo rating. ABC’s “Wipeout” averaged 5.08 million viewers, thumping the 2.61 million viewers for NBC’s “Community” and “30 Rock.” On The CW, “The Vampire Diaries” drew 977,000 viewers.

Â

9 p.m. – “So You Think You Can Dance” improved to 9.96 million viewers and a 3.6 demo rating for FOX in the 9 p.m. hour. CBS was second with the 7.715 million viewers and 1.4 demo rating for “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.” ABC’s “Rookie Blue” repeat averaged 3.88 million viewers to beat the 2.51 million for NBC’s “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation.” “Nikita” brought 934,000 viewers to The CW.

Â

10 p.m. – CBS closed primetime in first with 9.08 million viewers and a 1.6 demo rating for “The Mentalist.” A second repeat of “Rookie Blue” averaged 3.4 million viewers for ABC, while NBC’s “30 Rock” and “The Office” averaged 2.16 million.

Â

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

Â