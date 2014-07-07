TV Ratings: Sunday viewers shun Miley Cyrus as ‘Unforgettable,’ ‘Rising Star’ lead split

Fast National ratings for Sunday, July 6, 2014.

CBS had Sunday's top show overall (“60 Minutes”) and Sunday's top show among young viewers (“Big Brother”), but thanks to weak key demo performances by “Reckless” and “Unforgettable,” the network only won the night in one of those measures.

Instead, it was ABC topping Sunday among young viewers as “Rising Star” won both of its hours among adults 18-49.

Sunday's only other notable was NBC's late-announced “Miley Cyrus: Bangerz Tour” special, but the two-hour celebration of music and family-friendly kink was a dud in all measures.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 1.1 rating for Sunday night, edging out the 1.0 rating for CBS in the key demographic. FOX was a close third with a 0.9 key demo rating, while NBC averaged a 0.7 key demo rating for Sunday night.

Overall, though, CBS dominated with an estimated 6.14 million viewers and a 3.9 rating/7 share for Sunday primetime. ABC was second with 4.04 million viewers and a 2.4/4, far ahead of the 2.33 million viewers and 1.4/3 for NBC. FOX was a close fourth with 2.14 million viewers and a 1.3/2 for Sunday.

7 p.m. – CBS started primetime in first with 8.45 million viewers and a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49 for “60 Minutes.” ABC's repeat of “America's Funniest Home Videos” averaged 3.92 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating in second. An encore of “American Ninja Warrior” averaged 2.26 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating for NBC, compared to the 1.59 million viewers and 0.5 key demo rating for FOX's “Brain Games” special.

8 p.m. – “Big Brother” led the 8 p.m. hour with 5.98 million viewers and delivered Sunday's best rating among adults 18-49 with a 1.8 rating for CBS. ABC's “Wipeout” was second with 3.59 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating. NBC's “American Ninja Warrior” encore averaged nearly 3 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating, compared to the 2.33 million viewers and 0.9 key demo rating for FOX's two repeats of “The Simpsons.”

9 p.m. – “Rising Star” took over first for ABC in the 9 p.m. hour, drawing 4.37 million viewers and a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49. In its second week, CBS' “Reckless” lost a few viewers to 3.99 million, but stayed steady with a 0.7 key demo rating, good for fourth. FOX's “Family Guy” and “American Dad” repeats tied for first with a 1.2 key demo rating and finished third with 2.51 million viewers, beating the 2.2 million viewers and 0.8 key demo rating for NBC's “Miley Cyrus: Bangerz Tour” special.

10 p.m. – “Unforgettable” put CBS back in first for the 10 p.m. hour with 6.12 million viewers, but only did a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49 for second. ABC's “Rising Star” averaged 4.27 million viewers for second and led the hour with a 1.1 key demo rating. NBC's Miley Cyrus special was down to 1.85 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating for third. [Although it's hard to spin the “Bangerz Tour” numbers too much, Miley was second for both hours among women 18-34.]

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.