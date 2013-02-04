TV Ratings: Super Bowl XLVII dominates Sunday primetime for CBS

Fast National ratings for Sunday, February 3, 2013.

Preliminary Numbers suggest that Sunday night’s Super Bowl broadcast is likely to take its place as the most watched TV program of all-time, so it’s no surprise that CBS’ coverage of the Ravens-49ers game dominated primetime in all imaginable demographics.

Remember, of course, that these are the primetime-only numbers for a game that started at 6:30 on the East Coast and was over early in primetime on the West Coast.

Full Super Bowl ratings, plus numbers for CBS’ delayed airing of “Elementary” will be available later today on HitFix.

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 35.3 rating for Sunday primetime, slightly ahead of FOX’s 0.6 rating, ABC’s 0.5 rating and NBC’s 0.4 rating in the key demographic.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 95.94 million viewers and a 41.7 rating/62 share for Sunday night. ABC averaged a 1.3/2 and 2.03 million viewers, topping the 1.2/2 and 1.8 million viewers for NBC. FOX averaged a 0.8/1 and 1.51 million viewers for Sunday.

7 p.m. – In the night’s first primetime hour, the only hour in which the entire country was watching the Super Bowl, CBS averaged an estimated 109.53 million viewers and a 39 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s repeat of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” averaged 2.13 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating, topping the 1.36 million viewers and 0.3 key demo rating for a repeat of “Betty White’s Off Their Rockers” on NBC. FOX’s repeats of “Bob’s Burgers” and “The Cleveland Show” averaged 850,000 and a 0.3 key demo rating.

8 p.m. – The Ravens and 49ers averaged 97.85 million viewers and a 35.5 rating among adults 18-49 for the 8 p.m. hour for CBS. ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” repeat was up to 2.59 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating, beating the 1.93 million viewers and 0.5 key demo rating for another hour of “Betty White’s Off Their Rockers” on NBC. FOX’s repeats of “The Simpsons” and “Bob’s Burgers” moved up to second with a 0.7 key demo rating and stayed fourth with 1.825 million viewers.

9 p.m. – Super Bowl XLVII averaged 93.25 million viewers and a 34.9 rating among adults 18-49 for CBS in the 9 p.m. hour. FOX’s repeats of “Family Guy” and “American Dad” took over second with 1.855 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating. NBC’s “Live From New York” repeat airing averaged 1.83 million viewers for third and a 0.5 key demo rating for fourth. ABC’s repeat of “Shark Tank” averaged 1.77 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – Delayed by the extended blackout, the Super Bowl closed primetime with 83.14 million viewers and a 31.9 rating among adults 18-49 for CBS. NBC’s “Live From New York” averaged 2.09 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating, compared to the 1.63 million viewers and 0.5 key demo rating for ABC’s two repeats of “Modern Family.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.