TV Ratings: ‘Survivor’ cruises past ‘Once Upon a Time’ and ‘Revenge’ on finale-heavy Sunday

Fast National ratings for Sunday, May 12, 2013.

The two-hour finale (and one-hour reunion) for “Survivor: Caramoan” didn’t do huge numbers on Sunday night, but it easily beat ABC’s “Once Upon a Time” and “Revenge” finals as CBS cruised to primetime wins in all key measures.

While “Survivor” was down from both its fall finale and last spring’s finale, its declines weren’t close to the 33 percent dips for both “Revenge” and “Once” from last year’s finales.

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 2.2 rating, beating ABC’s 1.7 rating in the key demographic for Sunday night. FOX was third with a 1.6 key demo rating, topping NBC’s 1.1 key demo rating.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 9.61 million viewers and a 5.7 rating/10 share for Sunday night. ABC was second with a 3.9/7 and 6.4 million viewers, well ahead of NBC’s 3.965 million viewers and 2.5/4. FOX averaged a 1.9/3 and 3.35 million viewers for the night.

7 p.m. – CBS swept the primetime hours starting with “60 Minutes,” which averaged 10.12 million viewers and a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 in the 7 p.m. hour. ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” was second with 6.28 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating. NBC’s “The Voice” encore averaged 4.165 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating, topping the 2.07 million viewers and 0.9 key demo rating for two episodes of “The Cleveland Show” on FOX.

8 p.m. – “Survivor: Caramoan” averaged 9.875 million viewers and a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49 to win the 8 p.m. hour for CBS. ABC’s “Once Upon a Time” finale was second with 7.22 million viewers and a 2.2 key demo rating. FOX was third with “The Simpsons” (4.05 million and a 1.9 key demo) and “Bob’s Burgers” (3.27 million and a 1.6 key demo rating), which beat the 3.4 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating for NBC’s “Voice” encore.

9 p.m. – The second hour of the “Survivor” finale rose to 10.085 million viewers and a 2.7 rating among adults 18-49 for CBS. ABC’s “Revenge” was second with 6.03 million viewers and third with a 1.6 key demo rating in its first hour. FOX was second in the key demo and third overall with “Family Guy” (4.715 million and a 2.4 key demo rating) and “American Dad” (3.94 million and a 1.9 key demo rating). NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice” was down to 3.99 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating in fourth.

10 p.m. – CBS closed primetime with 8.345 million viewers and a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49 for the “Survivor: Caramoan” results and reunion episode. ABC’s “Revenge” averaged 6.05 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating in its second hour, topping the 4.31 million viewers and 1.3 key demo rating for NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.