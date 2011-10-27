TV Ratings: ‘Survivor,’ ‘Happy Endings’ lead CBS, ABC Wednesday split

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, October 26, 2011.
With FOX basically sitting Wednesday out with a World Series rainout and CBS and NBC airing predominantly repeats, all of ABC’s originals were up for the week and led the network to a win among young viewers. CBS still won overall, though, with a new “Survivor” leading the way. 
Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 3.3 rating for the night, beating CBS’ 2.7 rating in the key demographic. NBC was well back with a 0.9 rating, followed closely by the 0.7 ratings for FOX and The CW.
Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 10.65 million viewers and a 6.7 rating/11 share. ABC was a close second with 9.52 million viewers and a 6.0/10. There was a big drop to NBC’s 2.7/4 and 3.96 million viewers and then to FOX’s 1.6/2 and 2.4 million viewers. The CW averaged a 1.2/2 and 1.76 million viewers to trail.
8 p.m. – With no direct “X Factor” competition, CBS’ “Survivor: South Pacific” rose to 11.57 million viewers and a 3.4 rating among adults 18-49 to win the 8 p.m. hour. ABC was a close second with “The Middle” (10.19 million and a 3.1 key demo) and “Suburgatory” (9.83 million and a 3.4 key demo), both up week-to-week. NBC’s repeats of “Up All Night” and “Whitney” averaged 3.96 million viewers, beating the 2.475 million for FOX’s “Glee” repeat. On The CW, a “Ringer” repeat averaged 1.29 million viewers.
9 p.m. – A repeat of “Criminal Minds” won the 9 p.m. hour overall for CBS with 11.36 million viewers and finished second with a 2.8 rating among adults 18-49. ABC was second overall, but easily won the demo with a “Modern Family” repeat (11.36 million and a 4.4 key demo rating) and a heavily promoted new “Happy Endings” (8.34 million viewers and a 3.5 key demo), which was way up from last week. NBC’s repeat of “Harry’s Law” averaged 4.42 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating, beating the 2.32 million viewers and 0.7 key demo rating for another FOX “Glee” repeat. The CW got season-best numbers for “America’s Next Top Model,” which was fifth overall with 2.23 million viewers, but third in the key demo with a 1.0 rating.
10 p.m. – CBS’ “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” repeat won the 10 p.m. hour overall with 9.01 million viewers and finished second with a 2.0 key demo rating. ABC’s “Revenge” added viewers and demo points with 8.71 million viewers and a 2.8 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Prime Suspect” repeat was third with 3.505 million viewers.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

