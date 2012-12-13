TV Ratings: ‘Survivor’ leads CBS Wednesday, while ‘Take It All’ craters for NBC

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, December 12, 2012.

“Survivor: Philippines” and “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” both won their hours both overall and among young viewers, helping CBS carry Wednesday night in both measures.

Among other ratings notes, NBC saw the third night of “Take It All” plummet without its “Voice” lead-in, going from marginal success to the dud in the matter of one night. NBC also saw “Chicago Fire” squander some of its recent momentum.

Meanwhile, it was another week of slight declines for The CW’s “Arrow,” though the netlet got a decent resampling for an encore of CBS’ “Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.”

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 2.7 rating for Wednesday night, edging out FOX’s 2.6 rating in the key demographic. ABC was a close third with a 2.4 rating, doubling up the 1.2 rating for NBC. The CW averaged a 0.8 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, CBS had a bigger cushion with 10.55 million viewers and a 6.6 rating/10 share for Wednesday primetime, easily topping the 5.0/8 and 7.79 million viewers for ABC. FOX was a close third with a 4.6/7 and 7.7 million viewers, doubling NBC’s 2.5/4 and 3.81 million viewers. The CW trailed with a 1.5/2 and 2.38 million viewers.

8 p.m. – “Survivor: Philippines” started primetime in first for CBS with 10.21 million viewers and a 2.8 rating among adults 18-49 for the season’s penultimate episode. FOX’s “The X Factor” averaged 7.63 million viewers and a 2.6 key demo rating in second. ABC had a good performance for “The Middle” (7.47 million viewers and a 2.2 key demo) and a drop to “The Neighbors” (5.41 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo). NBC hilariously boasts that “Whitney” (3.77 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo) matched its season high in the hey demo, leading into a “Guys with Kids” repeat (2.72 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo), which didn’t do much worse than the sitcom’s new episode. The CW’s “Arrow” averaged a still-successful 3.13 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – CBS stayed in first overall in the 9 p.m. hour with 11.92 million viewers for “Criminal Minds,” which was a close second among adults 18-49 with a 3.1 rating. ABC won the hour in the key demo and was second overall with “Modern Family” (10.83 million and a 4.2 key demo) and a “Barbara Walters Presents” special (7.4 million viewers and a 2.3 key demo). FOX’s “The X Factor” averaged 7.78 million viewers and a 2.7 key demo rating in third. NBC’s “Take It All” averaged 3.39 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating, losing roughly half of its audience from Monday and Tuesday. On The CW, the “Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show” encore averaged 1.62 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” led the 10 p.m. hour with 9.52 million viewers and a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49, topping the 7.78 million viewers and 2.1 key demo rating for ABC’s “Barbara Walters Presents.” NBC’s “Chicago Fire” was third with 4.78 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.