TV Ratings: ‘Survivor’ premiere, ‘Big Brother’ and ‘Talent’ finales lead Wednesday

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, September 18, 2013.

On a busy Wednesday night, the premiere of CBS’ “Survivor: Blood vs. Water” came in under recent fall openers, but still helped the network win among young viewers. NBC, meanwhile, came out on top overall with the finale of “America’s Got Talent.”

And although it didn’t do huge numbers, FOX’s two hours of “The X Factor” were slightly up from last week’s Wednesday launch, which isn’t bad news and therefore is perhaps good news if you’re FOX, at least if you don’t look back at what the comparable show did last fall.

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 2.5 rating for Wednesday night, topping FOX’s 2.2 rating and NBC’s 2.0 rating in the key demographic. There was a big drop to ABC’s 1.0 key demo rating and the 0.4 key demo rating for The CW.

Overall, though, NBC averaged an estimated 9.2 million viewers and a 5.6 rating/9 share for Wednesday primetime, knocking CBS to second with 8.13 million viewers and a 4.9/8. FOX was third with a 4.1/7 and 6.56 million viewers, far ahead of the 2.4/4 and 3.5 million viewers for ABC and The CW’s 0.7/1 and 1.11 million viewers.

8 p.m. – The 27th installment of “Survivor” premiered with 9.56 million viewers and a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49 for CBS. That’s significantly below last September’s “Survivor: Philippines” premiere, but slightly above February’s “Survivor: Caramoan” premiere. FOX’s “The X Factor” averaged 6.4 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo rating in second, easily beating the 4.92 million viewers and 1.2 key demo rating for NBC’s “Million Second Quiz.” Repeats of “The Middle” averaged 4.03 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating for ABC, while The CW’s “Arrow” repeat averaged 1.15 million viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – The start of the “America’s Got Talent” finale put NBC in first with 10.5 million viewers, but tied for second with a 2.3 key demo rating. CBS’ “Survivor” (9.46 million viewers and a 2.6 key demo) and “Big Brother” (7.145 million viewers and a 2.6 key demo) finished second overall and won the hour among young viewers. FOX’s “The X Factor” was third with 6.715 million viewers and tied for second with a 2.3 key demo rating. ABC’s “Modern Family” repeats averaged 3.91 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating, while The CW’s “Supernatural” repeat averaged 1.075 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “America’s Got Talent” rose to 12.19 million viewers and a 2.7 rating among adults 18-49, well ahead of the 6.52 million viewers and 2.4 key demo rating for CBS’ “Big Brother” finale. ABC aired a repeat of “Nashville” and drew 2.56 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.