TV Ratings: ‘Survivor,’ ‘SNL Christmas’ lead Wednesday, while ‘Arrow’ gets a boost

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, December 4, 2013.
A heavily promoted episode of “Survivor: Blood vs. Water” drew a season-high audience for CBS and led the network to an overall win on Wednesday, but a pair of holiday-themed specials, including “Saturday Night Live Christmas” gave NBC a win among young viewers.
Like “Survivor,” “The X Factor” aired last week to pre-Thanksgiving lows and bounced back a tiny bit, albeit not to the same level.
The CW drew a large audience and good demos for the introduction of the proto-Flash on “Arrow” and also got a little bump for “The Tomorrow People.”
Finally, it was a low night for ABC’s comedies, but “Nashville” was steady.
On to the numbers…
Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 2.5 rating for Wednesday night, tops in the key demographic. ABC and CBS both averaged a 1.9 key demo rating for the night, followed by FOX’s 1.4 key demo rating. The CW averaged a 0.9 key demo rating for Wednesday.
Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 8.9 million viewers and a 5.6 rating/9 share for Wednesday primetime, edging out the 8.225 million viewers and 5.0/8 for NBC. ABC was third with 6.41 million viewers and a 4.1/7, followed by FOX’s 5.34 million viewers. The CW averaged 2.48 million viewers and a 1.6/2 for the night.
8 p.m. – “Survivor” won the 8 p.m. hour for CBS with 10.59 million viewers and a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” was second with 9.865 million viewers and a 2.3 key demo rating. ABC followed with “The Middle” (7.51 million and a 1.9 key demo) and “Back in the Game” (5.21 million and a 1.4 key demo). The first hour of “The X Factor” on FOX averaged 5 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating, edging out the season-high 3.165 million viewers and near-high 1.1 key demo rating for The CW’s “Arrow.”
9 p.m. – NBC’s “Saturday Night Live Christmas” won the 9 p.m. hour with 8.54 million viewers and a 2.8 rating among adults 18-49. CBS was second overall with 8.12 million viewers for a “Criminal Minds” repeat, finishing third with a 1.7 key demo rating. ABC’s “Modern Family” (9.42 million and a 3.1 key demo) was low, but still won its half-hour, which cannot be said for “Super Fun Night” (4.92 million and a 1.7 key demo). The second hour of “The X Factor” rose to 5.67 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating. On The CW, “The Tomorrow People” averaged 1.8 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating, both up from the drama’s last airing.
10 p.m. – A “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” repeat averaged 7.995 million viewers to win the 10 p.m. hour for CBS, coming in third with a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “SNL” special slipped to 6.27 million viewers in its second hour, but still won with a 2.4 key demo rating. ABC’s “Nashville” was third with 5.71 million viewers and second with a 1.6 key demo rating.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.
Arrow has been the most fun show to watch this season for me, not necessarily the best show, but any things that are really hokey and unbelievable are overshadowed by the good acting and the fun intriguing storylines, Arrow reallky works and has become my favorite show to watch next to Doctor Who.
I really hope they cement the deal to make a “Flash” series with the guy who played the scientist in the last ep.
Ugh CBS will continue to spoil all the good stuff on Survivor because apparently it works, huh? =(