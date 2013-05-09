TV Ratings: ‘Survivor’ ties ‘Idol’ as FOX ekes out a Wednesday win

Fast National ratings for May 8, 2013.

The season’s penultimate episode of “Survivor: Caramoan” tied FOX’s “American Idol” for the first time among young viewers, a fairly momentous shift given the gap between the two shows earlier this spring. FOX still won Wednesday night in most key measures.

In the end, “Idol” was actually flat from last week, while CBS’ whole lineup rose a little and ABC’s whole lineup dropped a little, with “Family Tools” taking a particularly big plunge. NBC saw week-to-week growth from “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and “Chicago Fire.”

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 2.8 rating for Wednesday night, tops in the key demographic. CBS was second with a 2.4 key demo rating, followed closely by NBC’s 2.1 key demo rating and the 1.9 key demo rating for ABC. The CW averaged a 0.9 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 10.83 million viewers and a 6.7 rating/11 share for Wednesday primetime topping the 6.1/10 and 9.66 million viewers for CBS. NBC was third with a 5.0/8 and 7.53 million viewers, with ABC’s 4.0/6 and 6.13 million viewers good for fourth. The CW averaged 2.34 million viewers and a 1.4/2.

8 p.m. – “American Idol” won the 8 p.m. hour overall with 9.49 million viewers, but finished tied for second with a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ “Survivor: Caramoan” was a tight second with 9.33 million viewers and also averaged a 2.5 key demo rating. NBC’s “The Voice” aired on a special night and won the hour with a 2.7 key demo rating and finished a close third with 8.73 million viewers. ABC was fourth with “The Middle” (6.7 million and a 1.8 key demo) and the DOA “Family Tools” (4.43 million and a 1.1 key demo). The CW’s “Arrow” was down in viewers with 2.56 million and steady in the key demo with a 0.9 rating.

9 p.m. – “American Idol” got a big bump in its second hour to 12.16 million viewers and a 3.2 rating among adults 18-49, up over the comparable hour last week. CBS’ “Criminal Minds” averaged 9.92 million viewers for second and a 2.5 key demo rating for third. ABC was third overall and second in the key demo with “Modern Family” (a season low 8.84 million and a 3.1 key demo) and “How To Live…” (5.99 million and a 2.0 key demo rating). NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” was third with 6.965 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating. The CW’s “Supernatural” was flat with 2.11 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” won the 10 p.m. hour for CBS with 9.73 million viewers and a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Chicago Fire” was second with 6.89 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo rating, solidly ahead of the 5.42 million viewers and 1.6 key demo rating for ABC’s “Nashville.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.