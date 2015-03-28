TV Ratings: Sweet 16 leads CBS Friday, ‘Grown Ups’ tops ‘Glee’ finale

Fast National ratings for Friday, March 27, 2015.

CBS got another decent night of NCAA Tournament coverage and dominated Friday primetime in all measures.

“Dateline”-driven NBC and “Shark Tank” repeat-led ABC finished second. [“Dateline” was apparently also a rebroadcast.]

FOX, meanwhile, aired the dreadful Adam Sandler movie “Grown Ups,” which comfortably outdrew last week's “Glee” finale.

And speaking of finales, the “Hart of Dixie” finale may have given The CW a small uptick, though CW Friday numbers have a tendency to adjust down overall.

Let's get to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 1.9 rating for Friday night, tops in the key demographic. ABC and NBC both averaged a 1.0 key demo rating, followed closely by the 0.9 key demo rating for FOX. The CW averaged a 0.3 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 6.4 million viewers and 3.9 rating/7 share to win Friday primetime. NBC was second with 5.47 million viewers and a 3.6/7, topping the 3.2/6 and 4.77 million viewers for ABC. FOX averaged a 1.8/3 and 2.985 million viewers, followed by The CW's 1.06 million viewers and 0.7/1 for the night.

8 p.m. – NCAA Tournament coverage put CBS in first to start the night with 6.29 million viewers and a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49 in the 8 p.m. hour. NBC's “Grimm” was second with 4.935 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating. ABC's two “Cristela” repeats averaged 4.32 million viewers to beat the 2.61 million viewers for FOX's “Grown Ups,” while both networks did a 0.8 key demo rating. The CW's “Hart of Dixie” finale averaged 1.37 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – In a tight overall race for the 9 p.m. hour, CBS' basketball reigned with 5.66 million viewers and a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49. NBC's “Dateline” averaged 5.36 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating, compared to the 5.08 million viewers and 1.1 key demo rating for ABC's “Shark Tank” repeat. FOX's “Grown Ups” averaged 3.36 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating. On The CW, an encore of “iZombie” averaged 753,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – CBS closed primetime in first with 7.26 million viewers and a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49 for hoops coverage. NBC's “Dateline” was second with 6.1 million viewers, topping the 4.89 million viewers for ABC's “20/20,” while both newsmagazines averaged a 1.1 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.