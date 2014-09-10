TV Ratings: ‘Talent’ leads NBC while ‘Utopia’ becomes Dystopia for FOX Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, September 9, 2014.

“America's Got Talent” led NBC to easy Tuesday wins in all measures, with “Big Brother” performing well in its new temporary time period.

Tuesday's big story, though, was probably the dismal premiere for FOX's “Utopia,” which got a reasonable sampling after football on Sunday night, but plummeted to essentially untenable levels in its first airing in what was supposed to be its home for an entire year.

Fortunately, FOX has nearly two weeks to reconceive its lineup.

Also doing dismal numbers on Tuesday was CBS' two-hour “Fashion Rocks” special, though fortunately CBS doesn't need to worry about airing this one again.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 1.6 rating for Tuesday night, tops in the key demographic. CBS was second with a 1.2 key demo rating, followed by ABC's 1.0 key demo rating. FOX averaged a 0.9 key demo rating, leading The CW's 0.2 key demo rating.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 7.96 million viewers and a 4.7 rating/8 share for Tuesday night. CBS and ABC both averaged a 2.5/4, with CBS drawing 3.84 million viewers compared to the 3.64 million for ABC. FOX averaged 2.46 million viewers and a 1.6/3, topping the 811,000 viewers and 0.6/1 for The CW.

8 p.m. – “Big Brother” won the 8 p.m. hour with 6.79 million viewers and a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49 for CBS. NBC's “Food Fighters” finale averaged 4.455 million viewers for second and tied for second with a 1.0 key demo rating. Also doing a 1.0 key demo rating was ABC's “Extreme Weight Loss,” which finished third with 3.83 million viewers. FOX's “Utopia” averaged 2.5 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating for FOX. [The network would probably want me to note that “Utopia” edged out “Extreme Weight Loss” and “Food Fighters” in the 18-34 demo, though it got clobbered by “Big Brother.”] The CW's repeat of “Arrow” averaged 917,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “America's Got Talent” took control in the 9 p.m. hour for NBC with 9.37 million viewers and a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49. ABC's “Extreme Weight Loss” averaged 3.82 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating in second. FOX's “Hotel Hell” averaged 2.42 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating, beating the 2.405 million viewers and 0.6 key demo rating for CBS' “Fashion Rocks” special. The CW's “Supernatural” repeat averaged 704,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “America's Got Talent” also won the 10 p.m. hour for NBC with 10.06 million viewers and a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49, far ahead of the 3.28 million viewers and 1.0 key demo rating for ABC's “Shark Tank” repeat. CBS' “Fashion Rocks” averaged 2.34 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.