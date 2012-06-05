TV Ratings: ‘Talent’ rises, while ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ and ‘MasterChef’ help FOX split Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, June 4, 2012.

“America’s Got Talent” posted big week-to-week gains to carry NBC to an overall win on Monday night, while “Hell’s Kitchen” and “MasterChef” returned to help give FOX a win (with an asterisk) among young viewers.

FOX averaged a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49, beating NBC’s 2.1 rating in the key demographic. [NBC still won the 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. portion of the night in which the two networks go head-to-head.] ABC’s 1.7 key demo rating was second, beating the 1.3 rating for CBS and The CW’s 0.1 key demo rating.

Overall, though, NBC averaged an estimated 7.29 million viewers and a 4.3 rating/7 share to win Monday night. ABC was second overall with a 4.3/7 and 7.29 million viewers. CBS’ 3.6/6 and 5.39 million viewers and FOX’s 3.1/5 and 5.28 million viewers followed. The CW averaged a 0.3/0 and 442,000 viewers for the night.

8 p.m. – “America’s Got Talent” kicked off Monday primetime with 12.06 million viewers and a 3.2 rating among adults 18-49, solidly up from last week’s numbers. ABC’s “The Bachelorette” averaged 6.685 million viewers for second and a 2.1 key demo rating for third. FOX’s “Hell’s Kitchen” premiere was down a hair from last year with nearly 5.4 million viewers and a 2.4 key demo rating. CBS’ repeats of “How I Met Your Mother” and “2 Broke Girls” averaged 4.37 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating, while The CW’s encore of “Breaking Pointe” averaged 550,000 and a 0.2 key demo.

9 p.m. – “The Bachelorette” moved into first overall for the 9 p.m. hour with 6.77 million viewers and tied for second with a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior” benefited from its boosted lead-in and rose to 6.65 million viewers and a 2.2 key demo rating. CBS was third overall with 6.21 million viewers for repeats of “Two and a Half Men” and “Mike & Molly,” which finished fourth in the key demo with a 1.4 key demo rating. FOX’s “MasterChef” premiere won the hour with a 2.3 key demo rating and finished fourth with 5.165 million viewers. The CW’s encore of “The Catalina” averaged 335,000 viewers and a 0.1 key demo rating.





10 p.m. – CBS won the 10 p.m. hour with 5.58 million viewers and a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49 for a repeat of “Hawaii Five-0.” ABC was second overall with 5.24 million viewers for a “Castle” repeat, coming in third with a 0.9 key demo rating. NBC’s “Grimm” repeat averaged 3.15 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.