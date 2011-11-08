TV Ratings: ‘Terra Nova,’ ‘House’ bounce back, but ABC, CBS split Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, November 7, 2011.

It was a bounce-back Monday for many primetime favorites, as FOX, CBS and ABC were all up after Halloween sluggishness last week. While FOX got the most encouraging bumps with “Terra Nova” and “House,” the basic order of things didn’t change, as CBS dominated Monday among young viewers and ABC ruled overall.

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 4.0 rating, comfortably topping the 3.1 rating for ABC in the key demographic. FOX was third with a 2.7 rating, with a big drop to NBC’s 1.3 rating. The CW averaged a 0.6 rating for the night.

Overall, though, ABC averaged 15.77 million viewers and a 10.4 rating/16 share, easily winning the night. CBS was a distant second with a 7.1/11 and 11.35 million viewers, followed by another big drop to FOX’s 4.5/7 and 7.61 million viewers and then another big drop to NBC’s 2.6/4 and 3.97 million viewers. The CW did a 0.9/1 and 1.33 million viewers in primetime.

[Univision averaged an estimated 3.155 million viewers and a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49 for the night.]

8 p.m. – ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” began primetime in first overall with 17.685 million viewers and second among adults 18-49 with a 3.3 rating. CBS was a distant second overall, but won the hour in the key demo with “How I Met Your Mother” (10.36 million and a 4.4 key demo rating) and “2 Broke Girls” (11.335 million viewers and a 4.5 key demo rating). FOX’s “Terra Nova” averaged 7.67 million viewers and a 2.6 key demo rating, both way up from last week’s series lows. NBC’s “The Sing Off” averaged 4.45 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating in fourth. On The CW, “Gossip Girl” averaged 1.27 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “Dancing with the Stars” rose to 18.36 million viewers and a 3.4 key demo rating in its second hour for ABC. CBS was second overall, but remained in first among adults 18-49 with “Two and a Half Men” (14.515 and a 5.1 key demo rating) and “Mike & Molly” (11.99 million viewers and a 4.2 key demo rating). FOX’s “House” averaged 7.54 million viewers and a 2.7 key demo rating, both on the low side for the series, but way better than last week. NBC’s “The Sing Off” averaged 3.95 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating in its second hour. On The CW, “Hart of Dixie” 1.39 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating, both way down from the show’s last new episode two weeks ago.

10 p.m. – Although “Dancing” was up this week, that didn’t help ABC’s “Castle,” which was down week-to-week with 11.27 million viewers and a 2.5 key demo rating. CBS’ “Hawaii Five-0” was second overall with 9.95 million viewers and won the hour with a 3.0 rating among adults 18-49. And NBC’s “Rock Center with Brian Williams” averaged 3.51 million viewers and held onto last week’s 1.0 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.