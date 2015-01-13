TV Ratings: ‘The Bachelor,’ ‘Mike & Molly’ lead Monday

Fast National rating for Monday, January 12, 2015.

With TV's largest audience watching the college football National Championship on ESPN, several networks opted not to air originals on Monday, allowing “The Bachelor” to carry ABC to a key demo win and “Mike & Molly” to pace CBS' overall triumph.

There have already been reports that the Oregon-Ohio State game may have drawn the largest audience in cable history, so this was all in the shadow of that.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 1.6 rating for Monday night, tops in the key demographic. CBS and NBC both averaged a 1.4 key demo rating for second. There was a big drop to FOX's 0.7 key demo rating and to the 0.3 key demo rating for The CW.

Overall, CBS and ABC both averaged a 4.5 rating/7 share, but CBS averaged 7.22 million viewers to the 6.51 million for ABC. NBC was third with 5.085 million viewers and a 3.4/5. Again, there was a big drop to FOX's 2.275 million and 1.6/2 and to the 1.095 million viewers and 0.8/1 for The CW.

8 p.m. – CBS led the 8 p.m. hour with a repeat of “The Big Bang Theory” (10.05 million and a 1.9 key demo) and a new “Mike & Molly” (9.17 million and a 2.1 key demo). ABC's “The Bachelor” averaged 6.49 million viewers and a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49 for second, followed closely by the 5.71 million viewers and 1.6 key demo rating for NBC's “Celebrity Apprentice.” FOX's “Empire” encore averaged 2.76 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating. The CW's “Jane the Virgin” premiere repeat averaged 1.1 million viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – CBS' “NCIS: Los Angeles” repeat averaged 6.73 million viewers to win the 9 p.m. hour, finishing third with a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49. ABC's “The Bachelor” was second with 6.28 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating, compared to the 5.92 million viewers and an hour-winning 1.8 key demo rating. FOX's “Sleepy Hollow” repeat averaged 1.79 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating, ahead of the 1.09 million viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating for The CW's second “Jane the Virgin” repeat.

10 p.m. – “Castle” led the 10 p.m. hour with 6.76 million viewers and a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49. CBS' “Scorpion” repeat averaged 5.31 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating, topping the 3.62 million viewers and 0.8 key demo rating for NBC's new “State of Affairs.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.