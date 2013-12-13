TV Ratings: ‘The Big Bang Theory’ wins Thursday for CBS

Fast National ratings for Thursday, December 12, 2013.

“The Big Bang Theory” carried CBS to another Thursday night ratings win, while an undignified “X Factor” season continued with the FOX show losing a head-to-head battle with NBC’s “The Sing-Off.”

Preliminary numbers are subject to change a bit because the CBS affiliates in Denver and San Diego were showing the Broncos-Chargers game, but CBS should win comfortably regardless, with a 2.7 rating among adults 18-49 and 11.32 million viewers overall. Buoyed by “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Scandal,” ABC was second (2.2, 7.09 million), followed by NBC (1.2, 3.9 million), FOX (1.0, 3.68 million) and the CW (0.8, 2.13 million).

8 p.m. — Again, the CBS numbers may move slightly up or down, but for now, the “Big Bang”/”The Millers” combo averaged a 4.1 demo rating and 15.3 million viewers, followed by “The Sing-Off” (1.4, 4.53 million), “X Factor” (1.2, 4.89 million), “The Vampire Diaries” (1.0, 2.41 million) and “Once Upon a Time in Wonderland” (0.9, 3.45 million).

9 p.m. — ABC took over in first place with “Grey’s Anatomy” (2.7, 8.5 million), though new episodes of “The Crazy Ones” and “Two and a Half Men” (2.1, 9.13 million) averaged a slightly larger total audience. New episodes of “Sean Saves the World” and “The Michael J. Fox Show” were a distant third for NBC (1.0, 3.24 million), followed by a “Glee” repeat on FOX (0.7, 2.47 million) and the soon-to-relocate “Reign” on the CW (0.6, 1.86 million).

10 p.m. — “Scandal” won the hour for ABC (3.2, 9.33 million), followed by CBS’ “Elementary” (1.8, 9.53 million) and NBC’s “Parenthood” (1.2, 3.94 million).

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.