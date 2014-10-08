TV Ratings: ‘The Flash’ dances to The CW’s best debut since 2009 on Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, October 7, 2014.

The CW has a splashy new hit in “The Flash,” which huge across-the-board numbers and crushed the second weeks for ABC's “Selfie” and “Manhattan Love Story,” drawing some of Tuesday's best numbers in several young demos, ranking as the night's second leading show among adults 18-34 and its top show among men of that age.

“The Flash” was The CW's most watched debut since “The Vampire Diaries” in 2009.

Of course, even with “The Flash” and also “Supernatural” having big Tuesday premieres, The CW couldn't compete with “NCIS”-led CBS overall or “The Voice”-paced NBC among young viewers.

Meanwhile, both “Forever” and “NCIS: New Orleans” were flat week-to-week in the key demo, which counts as a victory for a new show at this point in the season.

And with both of its lead-ins plummeting, it's no surprise that “Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” could be looking at a series low.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 2.3 rating for Tuesday primetime, edging out CBS' 2.2 rating in the key demographic. The CW spent a rare night in third with a 1.5 key demo rating, beating the 1.3 rating for ABC and the 1.0 rating for FOX in the key demo.

Overall, though, CBS dominated with an estimated 14.08 million viewers and an 8.8 rating/15 share for Tuesday night, easily outdistancing the 8.79 million viewers and 5.6/9 for NBC. ABC's 4.36 million viewers and 2.9/5 held off The CW's 3.66 million viewers and a 2.2/4. FOX trailed for the night with a 1.4/2 and 2.18 million viewers.

8 p.m. – “NCIS” ruled the 8 p.m. hour for CBS with 17.08 million viewers and a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49. NBC's “The Voice” recap episode averaged 8.76 million viewers and a 2.3 key demo rating for second. And yes, there's The CW's “The Flash” coming in in third with 4.54 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo rating, tying for the hourly lead with a 2.2 rating among men 18-49. ABC's “Selfie” (3.92 million and a 1.1 key demo) and “Manhattan Love Story” (3.2 million and a 0.9 key demo) fell hard and tip-toed on either side of The Mulaney Line. FOX's repeat of the “Family Guy” premiere averaged 1.98 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating, basically the same as last week's new “Utopia” airing.

9 p.m. – NCIS: New Orleans” helped CBS maintain first overall in the 9 p.m. hour with 15.34 million viewers, coming in second with a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49. NBC's “The Voice” rose to 15.34 million viewers and a 2.6 key demo rating. On ABC, “Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” averaged 4.39 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating in third. The CW was fourth with 2.79 million viewers for the return of “Supernatural,” which also tied for fourth with a 1.2 key demo rating. FOX was fifth with “New Girl” (2.55 million and a 1.3 key demo) and “The Mindy Project” (2.19 million and a 1.0 key demo).

10 p.m. – “Person of Interest” averaged only 9.83 million viewers in winning the 10 p.m. hour overall for CBS, coming in second with a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49. NBC's “Chicago Fire” was second with 8.39 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.1 key demo rating, holding up well from last week considering the drop in its lead-in. ABC's “Forever” averaged 5.13 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.