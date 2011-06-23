TV Ratings: ‘The Voice,’ ‘America’s Got Talent’ give NBC easy Wednesday win

NBC’s combination of “The Voice” and “America’s Got Talent” proved mightier than another two-hour “So You Think You Can Dance” in the Wednesday Nielsen ratings – albeit ratings that could be subject to some tweaks due to President Obama’s primetime speech.

NBC won the night easily in the 18-49 demographic, where it averaged a 3.3 rating, and it nearly doubled up the nearest competitors in total viewers with 11.1 million. FOX was next with a 2.0 demo rating and 5.7 million viewers. ABC edged CBS in demos (1.2 to 1.1) but fell behind it in viewers (4.3 million to 5.6 million), and the CW was irrelevant, as usual, with a 0.4 rating and 933,000 viewers.

8 p.m. — “The Voice” results show controlled the hour with a 2.9 demo rating and 9 million total viewers. The first hour of “So You Think You Can Dance” was next with a 1.9 and 5.3 million, followed by “The Middle” repeats on ABC (1.1, 4.4 million), an “Undercover Boss” rerun on CBS (1.0, 4.6 million) and an “America’s Next Top Model” repeat on the CW (0.4, 984,000).

9 p.m. — The first hour of “America’s Got Talent” averaged a 3.8 demo rating and 12.8 million viewers, followed by “Dance” hour number two on FOX (2.1, 6.1 million), a “Criminal Minds” repeat on CBS (1.3, 6.5 million), repeats of “Modern Family” and “Happy Endings” on ABC (1.3, 3.7 million) and another “Top Model” rerun for the CW (0.4, 882,000).

10 p.m. — It was again no contest for “Got Talent” (3.2 demo, 11.5 million viewers) compared to ABC’s primetime “Nightline” special (1.3, 4.8 million) and a “Blue Bloods” repeat on CBS (1.0, 5.8 million).



All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.