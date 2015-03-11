TV Ratings: ‘The Voice,’ ‘Chicago Fire,’ dipping CBS procedurals lead Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, March 10, 2015.

Daylight Saving Time sent a slew of of Tuesday offerings plummeting, as “The Voice” helped NBC crush the competition among young viewers and CBS' depressed procedurals eked out a slim victory overall.

In general, TV usage levels — or HUT levels if you prefer — were down by 5 percent week-to-week in the 18-49 demo.

Among the shows down either overall, in the key demo or, usually, both on Tuesday were “Fresh Off The Boat,” “Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” “NCIS,” “NCIS: New Orleans,” “Person of Interest,” “The Voice” and “Chicago Fire.” And without a new “New Girl” as lead-in, FOX's “The Mindy Project” slipped below The Mulaney Line and also below 2 million viewers on Tuesday.

Let's get to the ugly numbers.

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 3.1 rating for Tuesday night, tops in the key demographic. NBC's total beat the combined 1.7 key demo rating for CBS and 1.2 key demo rating for ABC. FOX was fourth with a 1.0 key demo rating, followed by The CW's 0.3 key demo rating.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 12.16 million viewers and a 7.6 rating/13 share for Tuesday, edging out NBC's 11.69 million viewers and 7.0/12 for the night. There was a big drop to ABC's 3.68 million viewers and 2.3/4 and FOX's 2.55 million viewers and a 1.6/3. The CW's repeats averaged 1.05 million viewers and a 0.7/1 for the night.

8 p.m. – “NCIS” won the 8 p.m. hour overall with 15.72 million viewers, finishing second with a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49, compared to the 12.63 million viewers and 3.4 key demo rating for NBC's “The Voice.” ABC followed with “Fresh Off The Boat” (5.06 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating) and “Repeat After Me” (3.5 million and a 1.1 key demo rating). FOX's “Hell's Kitchen” was fourth with 3.45 million viewers and tied for third with a 1.3 key demo rating. The CW's “The Flash” repeat averaged 1.31 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “The Voice” moved up to first in the 9 p.m. hour with 13.88 million viewers and a 3.9 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC, as CBS' “NCIS: New Orleans” plummeted to 12.25 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating. ABC's “Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” averaged 3.73 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating in third. FOX was fourth with a “New Girl” repeat (1.5 million and a 0.7 key demo) and a new “Mindy Project” (1.79 million and a 0.9 key demo). The CW's repeat of “Supernatural” averaged 786,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Chicago Fire” cruised to 10 p.m. victory with 8.56 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo rating, just ahead of the 8.5 million viewers for “Person of Interest” and comfortably ahead of CBS' 1.4 key demo rating. ABC's “Forever” repeat averaged 3.02 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.