TV Ratings: ‘The Voice’ cruises past ABC’s ‘Bachelorette’ premiere on Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, May 27, 2013.

Even with its lowest rated performance episode ever, “The Voice” had no trouble leading NBC past ABC and the latest “Bachelorette” premiere on Monday night.

“The Bachelorette” was well below the premiere of last summer’s installment, though that’s a woefully irrelevant comparison given that last year’s launch was done in-season after a relatively robust episode of “Dancing with the Stars.”

There weren’t many other Monday notables, but FOX’s DOA “The Goodwin Games” continued to struggle in its second airing. In fact, FOX finished behind The CW overall for Monday night.

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 2.6 rating for Monday night, well ahead of ABC’s 1.6 rating in the key demographic. CBS averaged a 1.0 key demo rating, followed by FOX’s 0.6 key demo rating and The CW’s 0.4 key demo rating.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 9.41 million viewers and a 5.7 rating/9 share for Monday, easily beating ABC’s 3.9/6 and 5.79 million viewers. CBS was third with 4.35 million viewers and a 2.9/5. The CW averaged 1.53 million viewers and a 1.0/2, compared to the 1.0/2 and 1.44 million viewers.

[Univision averaged 3.44 million viewers and a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49 for Monday night.]

8 p.m. – “The Voice” won the 8 p.m. hour for NBC with 10.33 million viewers and a 2.8 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “The Bachelorette” was far back with 5.71 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating. CBS’ repeats of “How I Met Your Mother” and “Rules of Engagement” averaged 3.63 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating. The CW’s airing of the movie “Memorial Day” averaged 1.58 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating, compared to FOX’s “Raising Hope” repeat (1.765 million and a 0.7 key demo) and a new “Goodwin Games” (1.37 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo).

9 p.m. – “The Voice” rose to 11.42 million viewers and a 3.2 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC in the 9 p.m. hour. ABC’s “The Bachelorette” also rose a little with 6.055 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating. Repeats of “2 Broke Girls” and “Mike & Molly” averaged 4.44 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating on CBS. The CW’s “Memorial Day” averaged 1.48 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating, with FOX’s “New Girl” repeats averaging 1.31 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Revolution” won the 10 p.m. hour with 6.48 million viewers and a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC. ABC’s “20/20” special focusing on The Royals averaged 5.61 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating, while CBS’ “Hawaii Five-0” repeat averaged 4.99 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.