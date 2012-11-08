TV Ratings: ‘The Voice’ squishes ‘X Factor’ as NBC, CBS split Wednesday

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, November 7, 2012.

Going head-to-head, NBC’s “The Voice” had no trouble beating up on FOX’s “The X Factor,” lifting the network to a Wednesday win among young viewers. Overall, however, CBS swept the night, which included “Survivor” outdrawing “The Voice” in its hour.

Among other Wednesday notables, “The Voice” boosted “Chicago Fire” to series highs, while The CW’s “Arrow” drew its biggest audience since its premiere. On a generally positive ratings night, ABC’s comedies and “Nashville” also posted week-to-week gains.

It looks like Nielsen was taking its happy pills on Wednesday, as four of the five networks were actually up. Sorry, FOX.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 3.2 rating, tops in the key demographic for Wednesday night. The other networks were in a tight bunch, with ABC’s 2.8 rating taking second, followed by CBS’ 2.7 rating and FOX’s 2.6 rating in the key demo. The CW had a solid 1.1 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, CBS won the night with 10.86 million viewers and a 7.0 rating/11 share, beating NBC’s 5.7/9 and 9.3 million viewers. ABC averaged a 5.0/8 and 8.01 million viewers, topping FOX’s 6.99 million viewers and 4.1/6. The CW averaged a 1.8/3 and 3.005 million viewers for the night.

8 p.m. – “Survivor: Philippines” won the 8 p.m. hour overall with 10.25 million viewers and finished second with a 2.7 rating among adults 18-49 for CBS. NBC’s “The Voice” was second overall with 10.15 million viewers an won the hour with a 3.5 key demo rating. ABC’s “The Middle” (9.1 million viewers and a 2.8 key demo) and “The Neighbors” (6.98 million and a 2.1 key demo) followed in third overall and fourth in the key demo. FOX’s “The X Factor” was fourth with 6.92 million viewers and third with a 2.5 key demo rating. The CW’s “Arrow” averaged 3.69 million viewers and rose to a 1.3 key demo rating.





9 p.m. – CBS stayed in first for the 9 p.m. hour with 12.03 million viewers for “Criminal Minds,” though the procedural’s 3.0 rating among adults 18-49 was only good for third for the hour. NBC’s “The Voice” rose to 10.66 million viewers and won the hour with a 4.0 key demo rating. ABC’s “Modern Family” (12.29 million viewers and a 4.7 key demo rating) won its half-hour in all measures, but “Suburgatory” (7.64 million and a 2.9 key demo) did not. “The X Factor” rose slightly to 7.06 million viewers and a 2.7 key demo rating for FOX. Boosted by its lead-in, “Supernatural” was up to 2.32 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating for The CW.

10 p.m. – “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” averaged 10.31 million viewers and a 2.35 rating among adults 18-49 for CBS in the 10 p.m. hour. NBC’s “Chicago Fire” averaged 7.085 million viewers and a 2.25 key demo rating (with rounding down and up, NBC is claiming an hour tie for the key demo). [NBC notes that “Chicago Fire” is the first drama of the season on ABC, CBS, NBC or FOX to beat its premiere results with any subsequent airing.] ABC’s “Nashville” averaged 6.01 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.