TV Ratings: ‘The Voice,’ strong ‘Revolution’ premiere power NBC Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, September 17, 2012.

NBC is celebrating a little on Tuesday morning after the returns for “Revolution” suggest the post-apocalyptic drama delivered the best network drama premiere among young viewers in three years and NBC’s best drama premiere among young viewers in five years.

Of course, those esteemed torchbearers are ABC’s “V” and NBC’s “Bionic Woman,” so a strong premiere doesn’t guarantee longevity.

“Revolution” combined with “The Voice,” which was up 10 percent over last week’s premiere, to give NBC comfortable ratings wins on Monday night, far ahead of FOX, which got a respectable return from “Bones,” but an underwhelming premiere for “The Mob Doctor.”

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 4.4 rating for Monday night, far ahead of FOX’s 1.9 rating in the key demographic. ABC was third with a 1.7 key demo rating, beating CBS’ 1.3 rating and the 0.3 rating for The CW.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 12.79 million viewers and a 7.7 rating/12 share, nearly doubling up FOX’s 4.0/6 and 6.46 million viewers for Monday night. ABC was third with a 4.1/6 and 6.22 million viewers, beating CBS’ 3.1/5 and 4.53 million. The CW averaged a 0.4/1 and 672,000 viewers.

8 p.m. – NBC swept primetime starting with 12.76 million viewers and a 4.3 rating among adults 18-49 for the 8 p.m. hour of “The Voice.” FOX’s “Bones” averaged 7.82 million viewers and a 2.3 key demo rating, which was way down from last year’s premiere, though that was on a Thursday after a strong “X Factor,” so comparing the numbers would be pretty silly. ABC’s “CMA Music Festival: Country’s Night to Rock” special averaged 6.59 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating, beating the 4.29 million viewers and 1.4 key demo rating for CBS’ repeats of “How I Met Your Mother.” The first of two new episodes of “The L.A. Complex” drew a [relatively] strong 807,000 viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating for The CW.

9 p.m. – “The Voice” improved to 13.96 million viewers and a 4.6 rating among adults 18-49 in its second hour for NBC, cruising to a 9 p.m. win. ABC’s “CMA Music Festival” averaged 6.12 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo rating in second. FOX’s “The Mob Doctor” averaged 5.09 million viewers for second and a 1.5 key demo rating for third, which may spell serious danger when additional competition comes in next week. [FOX can take some solace in the fact that “The Mob Doctor” didn’t drop in the 9:30 half-hour.] CBS’ repeats of “2 Broke Girls” finished fourth with 4.91 million viewers and third with a 1.6 key demo rating. The CW’s second “The L.A. Complex” episode slipped to 536,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Revolution” ruled the 10 p.m. hour with 11.65 million viewers and a 4.1 rating among adults 18-49. While “The Voice” obviously helped that number, “Revolution” still averaged 10.98 million viewers and a 3.8 key demo rating in the 10:30 half-hour, numbers NBC would still be overjoyed with. [And if you’re curious, “Bionic Woman” premiered to a 5.7 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC back in September 2007.] ABC’s “CMA Music Festival” was second with 5.96 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating. CBS’ “Hawaii Five-0” repeat trailed with 4.39 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.