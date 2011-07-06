TV Ratings: Three ‘America’s Got Talent’ hours dominate Tuesday for NBC

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, July 5, 2011.

Even without recent Tuesday standout “The Voice,” NBC had no trouble dominating the evening thanks to three strong hours of “America’s Got Talent.”

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 4.2 rating for the night, nearly topping the combined totals for FOX (1.8 rating), ABC (1.5 rating) and CBS (1.2 rating) in the key demographic. The CW averaged a 0.2 rating.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 14.41 million viewers and an 8.2 rating/14 share. CBS was a distant second with a 4.6/8 and 7.115 million viewers, which easily beat the 2.8/5 and 4.78 million viewers for ABC and FOX’s 4.13 million viewers and 2.5/4. The CW averaged a whopping 524,000 viewers.

8 p.m. – The first “America’s Got Talent” hour gave NBC 12.21 million viewers and a 3.4 rating among adults 18-49 to win the 8 p.m. hour. CBS was second overall with 8.86 million viewers for “NCIS.” ABC’s “Wipeout” repeat averaged 5.14 million viewers and finished second in the key demo with a 1.6 rating. FOX was fourth with 3.48 million viewers for “Kitchen Nightmares.” On The CW, “One Tree Hill” pulled in 613,000 viewers.

9 p.m. – “America’s Got Talent” rose to 15.65 million viewers and a 4.5 rating among adults 18-49 to rule the 9 p.m. hour for NBC. CBS’ “NCIS: Los Angeles” was second overall with 6.95 million viewers, but fourth in the key demo. With a weaker lead-in, ABC’s “101 Ways To Leave A Game Show” slipped slightly in viewers to 4.85 million viewers, but the summer reality entry averaged a 1.9 key demo rating, up slightly from last week. FOX’s “MasterChef” was fourth overall with 4.77 million viewers and second in the key demo with a 2.1 rating. On The CW, “Hellcats” drew 435,000 viewers and a sterling 0.1 rating in the key demo.

10 p.m. – The night’s final hour of “America’s Got Talent” averaged 15.37 million viewers and a 4.5 demo rating for NBC. CBS was second with 5.53 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating for a “48 Hours Mystery” special on Casey Anthony (numbers that improved on last week’s “The Good Wife” repeat). ABC’s new “Combat Hospital” averaged 4.34 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.