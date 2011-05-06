TV Ratings: Thursday audiences pick ‘American Idol,’ ‘Bones’

05.06.11 7 years ago
Fast National ratings for Thursday, May 5, 2011.
Â 
A busy May Sweeps Thursday saw continued dropping for CBS’ tired “CSI,” a post-Carell dip for “The Office” and improved performances from “American Idol” and “Bones,” which led FOX to comfortable ratings wins.
Â 
Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 4.7 rating for the night, easily tops in the key demographic. CBS was a distant second with a 2.5 rating, with ABC’s 2.4 rating close behind. NBC’s 2.0 rating finished fourth for the night, doubling up the 1.0 rating for The CW.
Â 
Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 15.95 million viewers and a 9.3 rating/15 share. CBS was second with a 7.0/11 and 11.025 million viewers, far ahead of the 4.9/8 and 7.185 million viewers for ABC. NBC’s 2.6/4 and 4.22 million viewers held off the 2.3 million viewers and 1.5/2 for The CW.
Â 
8 p.m. – “American Idol” controlled the 8 p.m. hour with 20.81 million viewers and a 6.1 rating among adults 18-49, (up from 19 million and a 5.5 demo rating last week). CBS was second with “The Big Bang Theory” (declining to 10.26 million viewers and a 3.1 demo rating) and “Rules of Engagement” (7.7 million viewers and a 2.2 demo rating). ABC’s “Wipeout” was a distant third with nearly 4.8 million viewers and a 1.4 demo rating. NBC’s “Community” (3.46 million viewers and a 1.4 demo rating) and a repeat of “The Office” (2.7 million and a 1.1 demo rating) were fourth. The CW was fifth with 2.67 million viewers and a 1.2 demo rating for “The Vampire Diaries,” which beat NBC in the 8:30 half-hour.
Â 
9 p.m. – FOX’s “Bones” won the 9 p.m. hour overall with 11.09 million viewers and finished a close second in the key demo with a 3.3 rating, both up from last week. CBS’ “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” was second with 10.46 million viewers and saw its demo rating fall to a 2.2 rating. “Grey’s Anatomy” finished third overall with 9.86 million viewers for ABC, but at least won the hour in the key demo with a 3.5 rating. NBC’s “The Office” (6.76 million and a 3.5 demo) was down from last week’s heavily hyped Steve Carell exit, but still up from the episode two weeks ago, while “Parks & Recreation” (5.07 million and 2.6 demo rating) was steady. On The CW, “Nikita” averaged 1.93 million viewers and a 0.8 demo rating for fifth.
Â 
10 p.m. – CBS closed primetime in first with the 13.635 million viewers for “The Mentalist,” which also won the hour with a 2.6 demo rating. ABC’s “Private Practice” averaged 6.89 million viewers and a 2.3 demo rating for second. NBC’s “30 Rock” (4.21 million and a 2.1 demo) and “Outsourced” (3.145 million and a 1.5 demo) trailed.
Â 
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

