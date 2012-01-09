TV Ratings: Tim Tebow works his magic on CBS’ Sunday ratings, as NBC’s ‘Firm’ is soft

01.09.12 7 years ago 4 Comments
Fast National ratings for Sunday, January 8, 2012.
An AFC Wild Card thriller between the Broncos and Steelers ran into Sunday primetime in a major way for CBS, lifting the network to a dominating ratings win, at least in preliminary figures.
Meanwhile, add “The Firm” to the list of shows that won’t resurrect NBC’s ratings fortunes, as the John Grisham drama’s two-hour premiere fell flat.
Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 7.1 rating, easily tops in the key demographic. ABC’s 2.3 rating, FOX’s 1.9 rating and the 1.3 rating for NBC followed.
Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 22.64 million viewers and a 13.2 rating/20 share. ABC Was a distant second with 7.23 million viewers and a 4.4/7, just beating the 6.25 million viewers and 4.1/6 for NBC. FOX trailed with a 2.3/3 and 4.04 million viewers.
7 p.m. – The end of CBS’ football game averaged a whopping 41.89 million viewers and a 14.8 rating among adults 18-49 for the 7 p.m. hour, obviously leaps and bounds ahead of the competition. ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” was second with 5.78 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating, beating the 5.01 million and 0.9 key demo rating for NBC’s “Dateline.” On FOX, repeats of “Bob’s Burgers” and “The Cleveland Show” averaged 2.08 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating.
8 p.m. – A little bit more NFL overrun and “60 Minutes” kept CBS in first for the 8 p.m. hour with 25.23 million viewers and a 7.9 rating among adults 18-49. Reversing a recent decline, ABC’s “Once Upon a Time” returned strong with 10.33 million viewers and a 3.7 key demo rating despite the stiff competition. NBC’s “Dateline” averaged 7.42 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating in its second hour. On FOX, new episodes of “The Simpsons” and “The Cleveland Show” averaged 4.74 million viewers and a 2.2 key demo rating.
9 p.m. – CBS stayed in first for the 9 p.m. hour with 12.68 million viewers and a 3.0 rating among adults 18-49 for “60 Minutes” and “The Good Wife.” ABC’s “Desperate Housewives” averaged 8.79 million viewers and a 3.0 key demo rating. NBC’s “The Firm” started its sneak preview with 6.78 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating. FOX’s new “Family Guy” (6.035 million viewers and a 3.0 key demo) and “American Dad” (4.59 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo rating) followed.
10 p.m. – “The Good Wife” and “CSI: Miami” closed primetime in first for CBS with 10.76 million viewers and a 2.7 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “The Firm” slipped to 5.79 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating, beating ABC’s “Pan Am,” which mustered only a 4.035 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.

