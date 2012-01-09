TV Ratings: Tim Tebow works his magic on CBS’ Sunday ratings, as NBC’s ‘Firm’ is soft

Fast National ratings for Sunday, January 8, 2012.
An AFC Wild Card thriller between the Broncos and Steelers ran into Sunday primetime in a major way for CBS, lifting the network to a dominating ratings win, at least in preliminary figures.
Meanwhile, add “The Firm” to the list of shows that won’t resurrect NBC’s ratings fortunes, as the John Grisham drama’s two-hour premiere fell flat.
Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 7.1 rating, easily tops in the key demographic. ABC’s 2.3 rating, FOX’s 1.9 rating and the 1.3 rating for NBC followed.
Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 22.64 million viewers and a 13.2 rating/20 share. ABC Was a distant second with 7.23 million viewers and a 4.4/7, just beating the 6.25 million viewers and 4.1/6 for NBC. FOX trailed with a 2.3/3 and 4.04 million viewers.
7 p.m. – The end of CBS’ football game averaged a whopping 41.89 million viewers and a 14.8 rating among adults 18-49 for the 7 p.m. hour, obviously leaps and bounds ahead of the competition. ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” was second with 5.78 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating, beating the 5.01 million and 0.9 key demo rating for NBC’s “Dateline.” On FOX, repeats of “Bob’s Burgers” and “The Cleveland Show” averaged 2.08 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating.
8 p.m. – A little bit more NFL overrun and “60 Minutes” kept CBS in first for the 8 p.m. hour with 25.23 million viewers and a 7.9 rating among adults 18-49. Reversing a recent decline, ABC’s “Once Upon a Time” returned strong with 10.33 million viewers and a 3.7 key demo rating despite the stiff competition. NBC’s “Dateline” averaged 7.42 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating in its second hour. On FOX, new episodes of “The Simpsons” and “The Cleveland Show” averaged 4.74 million viewers and a 2.2 key demo rating.
9 p.m. – CBS stayed in first for the 9 p.m. hour with 12.68 million viewers and a 3.0 rating among adults 18-49 for “60 Minutes” and “The Good Wife.” ABC’s “Desperate Housewives” averaged 8.79 million viewers and a 3.0 key demo rating. NBC’s “The Firm” started its sneak preview with 6.78 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating. FOX’s new “Family Guy” (6.035 million viewers and a 3.0 key demo) and “American Dad” (4.59 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo rating) followed.
10 p.m. – “The Good Wife” and “CSI: Miami” closed primetime in first for CBS with 10.76 million viewers and a 2.7 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “The Firm” slipped to 5.79 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating, beating ABC’s “Pan Am,” which mustered only a 4.035 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo.
