TV Ratings: Tony Awards audience drops as CBS splits Sunday with ABC

Fast National ratings for Sunday, June 10, 2012.

CBS’ telecast of The 66th Annual Tony Awards posted big declines from last year’s Tony telecast, both overall and among young viewers. While CBS still held on to win Sunday night overall, the network finished fourth among young viewers, behind ABC’s new reality offerings, but also behind repeats on NBC and FOX.

Reflecting even worse on this year’s Tonys numbers is the fact that last year’s Tony Awards telecast was opposite an NBA Finals game that drew huge numbers, while this year’s telecast had far less network competition.

For the night, ABC averaged a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49, beating NBC’s 1.3 rating and the 1.2 rating for FOX. CBS was fourth in the key demographic with a 1.0 rating.

Overall, however, CBS won the night with 6.475 million viewers and a 4.2 rating/7 share, comfortably beating NBC’s 3.4/6 and 5.34 million viewers. ABC’s 3.1/5 and 4.86 million viewers finished third, with FOX averaged 2.75 million viewers and a 1.6/3 for Sunday primetime.

7 p.m. – CBS started the night well with 7.88 million viewers and a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49 for “60 Minutes.” ABC’s repeat of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” averaged 4.875 million viewers and tied for the hour lead with a 1.1 key demo rating. NBC’s “Dateline” was third with 4.55 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating. FOX’s repeats of “American Dad” and “The Cleveland Show” averaged 2.14 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating.

8 p.m. – The first hour of CBS’ Tony Awards broadcast averaged 6.575 million viewers to win the 8 p.m. hour, but finished tied for third with a 1.2 key demo rating. NBC’s “Dateline” was a close second overall with 6.45 million viewers and a close second with a 1.4 key demo rating. ABC’s “Secret Millionaire” won the hour with a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 and finished third with 5.35 million viewers. FOX’s repeats of “The Simpsons” and “Bob’s Burgers” averaged 2.825 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – The Tony Awards dropped to 5.98 million viewers to still win the 9 p.m. hour for CBS, but the 1.0 rating among adults 18-49 was fourth for the hour. NBC’s repeat of “America’s Got Talent” was second overall with 4.99 million viewers and third with a 1.3 key demo rating. ABC’s “Extreme Makeover: Weight Loss Edition” averaged 4.4 million viewers and tied for the hour lead with a 1.4 key demo rating. FOX’s repeats of “Family Guy” and “American Dad” also averaged a 1.4 key demo rating, but finished fourth overall with 3.28 million viewers.

10 p.m. – The gradual slip for the Tonys continued with 5.46 million viewers and a 0.9 rating among adults 18-49 for CBS in the 8 p.m. hour. NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” encore averaged 5.38 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating and even beat the Tonys overall in the 10:30 half-hour. ABC’s “Extreme Makeover: Weight Loss Edition” won the hour with a 1.6 key demo rating and averaged 4.82 million viewers overall.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.