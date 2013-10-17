TV Ratings: ‘Toy Story,’ ALCS baseball lead Wednesday tie, while ‘Arrow’ rises

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, October 16, 2013.

ABC got strong numbers from its “Toy Story of Terror” Pixar special, as the network tied for the Wednesday night lead among young viewers with “Criminal Minds”-led CBS and with FOX’s playoff baseball coverage.

CBS still dominated primetime overall, with wins for all three primetime hours.

On NBC, “Revolution” will likely hit series lows, though “Ironside” appears not to be falling, which would be good news for the network were its stable ratings not so low.

And on The CW, “Arrow” was up from last week’s premiere in all measures, delivering its biggest overall audience since April and its best 18-49 figures since February.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, there was a three-way tie for first with ABC, FOX and CBS all averaging a 2.4 rating for Wednesday night in the key demographic. NBC was fourth with a 1.4 rating, followed by The CW’s 0.9 rating.

Overall, CBS led the way with 10.09 million viewers and a 6.3 rating/10 share for Wednesday primetime. FOX was second with 8.28 million viewers and a 5.2/8, numbers that are certain to change, since they’re live baseball coverage figures. ABC was third with 7.48 million viewers and a 4.5/7, beating NBC’s 3.8/6 and 5.89 million viewers. The CW averaged 2.59 million viewers and a 1.7/3 for Wednesday.

8 p.m. – “Survivor: Blood vs. Water” drew 9.89 million viewers and a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49 to lead the 8 p.m. hour for CBS. ABC was second for the hour, with “Toy Story of Terror” (10.29 million and a 3.0 key demo rating) winning its half-hour and “Back in the Game” (6.24 million and a 1.8 key demo) remaining flat week-to-week. FOX’s coverage of the Red Sox and Tigers finished third with 8.22 million viewers and a 2.3 key demo rating. NBC was fourth with the 5.385 million viewers and 1.4 key demo rating for “Revolution.” The CW’s “Arrow” averaged 3.02 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “Criminal Minds” averaged 10.95 million viewers and a 2.7 rating among adults 18-49, both up a hair for CBS in the 9 p.m. hour. ABC was second overall and won the hour in the key demo with “Modern Family” (up with 10.85 million viewers and a 4.0 key demo rating) and “Super Fun Night” (down with a 2.1 key demo rating and 6.02 million viewers). FOX’s baseball coverage averaged 8.34 million viewers and a 2.5 key demo rating in third. NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” was up a little with 7.38 million viewers and flat with a 1.7 key demo rating. On The CW, “The Tomorrow People” averaged 2.16 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating, in line with last week’s premiere.

10 p.m. – CBS wrapped up its primetime sweep with 9.43 million viewers for “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” which also won its hour with a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49. “Nashville” was second with 5.75 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating for ABC. NBC’s “Ironside” averaged 4.91 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating in third.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.