TV Ratings: ‘Toy Story,’ ALCS baseball lead Wednesday tie, while ‘Arrow’ rises

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, October 16, 2013.
ABC got strong numbers from its “Toy Story of Terror” Pixar special, as the network tied for the Wednesday night lead among young viewers with “Criminal Minds”-led CBS and with FOX’s playoff baseball coverage.
CBS still dominated primetime overall, with wins for all three primetime hours.
On NBC, “Revolution” will likely hit series lows, though “Ironside” appears not to be falling, which would be good news for the network were its stable ratings not so low.
And on The CW, “Arrow” was up from last week’s premiere in all measures, delivering its biggest overall audience since April and its best 18-49 figures since February.
On to the numbers…
Among adults 18-49, there was a three-way tie for first with ABC, FOX and CBS all averaging a 2.4 rating for Wednesday night in the key demographic. NBC was fourth with a 1.4 rating, followed by The CW’s 0.9 rating.
Overall, CBS led the way with 10.09 million viewers and a 6.3 rating/10 share for Wednesday primetime. FOX was second with 8.28 million viewers and a 5.2/8, numbers that are certain to change, since they’re live baseball coverage figures. ABC was third with 7.48 million viewers and a 4.5/7, beating NBC’s 3.8/6 and 5.89 million viewers. The CW averaged 2.59 million viewers and a 1.7/3 for Wednesday.
8 p.m. – “Survivor: Blood vs. Water” drew 9.89 million viewers and a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49 to lead the 8 p.m. hour for CBS. ABC was second for the hour, with “Toy Story of Terror” (10.29 million and a 3.0 key demo rating) winning its half-hour and “Back in the Game” (6.24 million and a 1.8 key demo) remaining flat week-to-week. FOX’s coverage of the Red Sox and Tigers finished third with 8.22 million viewers and a 2.3 key demo rating. NBC was fourth with the 5.385 million viewers and 1.4 key demo rating for “Revolution.” The CW’s “Arrow” averaged 3.02 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating.
9 p.m. – “Criminal Minds” averaged 10.95 million viewers and a 2.7 rating among adults 18-49, both up a hair for CBS in the 9 p.m. hour. ABC was second overall and won the hour in the key demo with “Modern Family” (up with 10.85 million viewers and a 4.0 key demo rating) and “Super Fun Night” (down with a 2.1 key demo rating and 6.02 million viewers). FOX’s baseball coverage averaged 8.34 million viewers and a 2.5 key demo rating in third. NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” was up a little with 7.38 million viewers and flat with a 1.7 key demo rating. On The CW, “The Tomorrow People” averaged 2.16 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating, in line with last week’s premiere.
10 p.m. – CBS wrapped up its primetime sweep with 9.43 million viewers for “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” which also won its hour with a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49. “Nashville” was second with 5.75 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating for ABC. NBC’s “Ironside” averaged 4.91 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating in third.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.
Huh, as someone who’s been curious whether this is X-Factor’s last season… those are pretty unimpressive numbers for the baseball playoffs that are replacing it for a few weeks, only up a tiny bit. Why is Fox even bothering?
NISSL – The baseball numbers will improve if the series go long enough and then if FOX gets the right World Series, the numbers will be very big. Boston-LA would be huge. Boston-St. Louis would be big. Detroit-St. Louis would be less impressive.
-Daniel
Nice to see the numbers for Arrow go up and The Tomorrow People held up well for its 2nd week. So far the shift to more fantasy/sci-fi shows instead of teen girl shows has been working for the CW. ABC still hasn’t been able to find a suitable companion show to take advantage of the big Modern Family lead-in.
It’ll be real interesting to see how Reign does for the CW; I’m predicting an anemic start with quick declines. Just doesn’t seem like the type of show that fits at all with the network brand now (or at least the aspects of the CW brand that are semi-successful). I’m guessing that Arrow/The Tomorrow People are much more representative of the direction the network will be forced to go in.
So what does NBC do with Revolution? Allow it to limp along on Wednesdays at 8 and kill it after this season, or do they try to move Blacklist to another night and give Revolution it’s Voice lead-in back?
Robin – The former, most likely. Zero chance of the latter. “Blacklist” is doing better than “Revolution” did in that slot last season. “Revolution” had its chance to establish an audience there and bring it with it. If it failed, such is life. I think NBC has bigger problems than “Revolution,” though, so it’s OK for at least this season…
-Daniel
I wish ABC would stick “Trophy Wife” after “Modern Family.” It seems like a much better fit than “Super Fun Night.”
Hey Dan, for all the talk about how much trouble NBC is in (and their Wednesdays and Thursdays are indisputably awful), are they really worse off right now than Fox? Outside of “Sleepy Hollow” (and maybe “Masterchef Jr” I guess), they seem to be struggling pretty bad. I feel like they’re putting a lot of pressure on “Almost Human” to be big and “The Following” to return strong (I haven’t seen any kind of promotion for “Rake” yet, but I would assume they’ll do something with the World Series).
And (big Tigers fan, so bias incoming) I think there’s honestly a pretty big chance that we get a Tigers/Cardinals matchup for the World Series, so even that won’t be the launch platform they probably want it to be for midseason. With Glee on its way out the door, X Factor and Idol doing solid but not amazing numbers, and House and 24 already done (summer event series notwithstanding), isn’t Fox in bigger trouble? Is it just that they air less programming and there’s a perverse fun to looking at NBC struggle, or am I missing something?
Rasil – I wouldn’t count on a “Rake” promo during the World Series. I’d bet on lots of “Following” and “Idol” and “Almost Human” stuff, along with a bit of “Raising Hope.”
But the answer is, “Yes. FOX is in not-so-great position,” at least in terms of long-term solvency. “Idol” will do well enough in the spring that, along with the Super Bowl, FOX should still end the spring in second or first in the demo. But “Idol” is waning and the network has too many holes to fill.
Of course, if “Almost Human” hits and “The Following” returns strong and one of the spring comedies finds an audience, maybe FOX doesn’t look so bad…
-Daniel
Ah, I did forget they had the Super Bowl this year. I still doubt that any of their comedies will have any chance unless they shuffle the schedule around, but maybe it won’t matter because of Kevin Bacon.