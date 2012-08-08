TV Ratings: Tuesday viewers still dig NBC’s Olympics coverage

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, August 7, 2012.

Tuesday night’s coverage of the London Olympics was up a little from Monday’s telecast, but way down from last Monday’s primetime telecast, which is pretty much moot since the Olympics action — including beach volleyball and a historic triumph for gymnast Aly Raisman — dominated primetime.

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 9.3 rating, easily tops in the key demographic.. Once again, NBC’s key demo rating more-than-tripped the combined total for CBS (0.9 rating), FOX (0.9 rating), ABC (0.7 rating) and The CW (0.2 key demo rating).

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 29.58 million viewers to go with a 17.3 rating/28 share. CBS was far back in second with a 3.7/6 and 5.46 million viewers for Tuesday night. ABC averaged a 1.7/3 and 2.54 million viewers, nipping the 1.5/2 and 2.38 million viewers. The CW averaged a 0.4/1 and 533,000 viewers.

8 p.m. – The 8 p.m. hour of NBC’s Olympics coverage averaged 22.76 million viewers and a 6.7 rating among adults 18-49. CBS was second with a distant 6.715 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating for an “NCIS” repeat. ABC’s repeats of “The Middle” and “Last Man Standing” averaged 2.38 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating, compared to the 2.31 million viewers and 0.9 key demo rating for FOX’s repeat of “MasterChef.” On The CW, a “Hart of Dixie” repeat averaged 660,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – The Olympics telecast was up to 32.11 million viewers and a 10.1 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC in the 9 p.m. hour. CBS’ repeat of “NCIS: Los Angeles” was second overall with 5.335 million viewers and part of a three-way tie for second in the key demo with a 0.9 rating. FOX’s “MasterChef” repeat averaged 2.44 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating, compared to the 2.38 million viewers and 0.9 key demo rating for ABC’s “Wipeout” repeat. On The CW, a new “The L.A. Complex” averaged 406,000 viewers and a series-low 0.1 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – NBC’s Olympics coverage averaged 33.87 million viewers and an 11.2 rating among adults 18-49 for the 10 p.m. hour. CBS’ repeat of “Person of Interest” was second with 4.33 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating. ABC’s new “NY Med” averaged 2.81 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.