TV Ratings: ‘Two and a Half Men’ helps CBS pass drooping ‘Voice’ and NBC on Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, April 30, 2012.

NBC’s “The Voice” suffered another week of Monday declines, allowing CBS to sneak in and reclaim the 18-49 demographic for the first time since the singing competition returned. Meanwhile, despite declines of its own, ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” and “Castle” completed a comfortable overall sweep.

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 3.1 rating, beating NBC’s 2.9 rating in the key demographic. ABC was third with a 2.6 rating, followed by FOX’s 2.0 rating. The CW averaged a 0.6 key demo rating for Monday night.

Overall, though, ABC averaged an estimated 14.35 million viewers and a 9.4 rating/14 share for Monday primetime. CBS was far back in second with 10 million viewers and a 6.2/10, well ahead of the 4.9/8 and 8.07 million viewers for NBC. FOX was fourth with a 4.3/7 and 6.79 million viewers. The CW averaged a 0.9/1 and 1.18 million viewers.

[Univision averaged 3.89 million viewers and a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 for Monday.]

8 p.m. – “Dancing with the Stars” started primetime in first for ABC with 15.01 million viewers, coming in third with a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “The Voice” was far back in second overall with 9.23 million viewers and also finished second for the hour with a 3.3 key demo rating. CBS was first in the key demographic and third overall with “How I Met Your Mother” (7.89 million viewers and a 3.2 key demo) and “2 Broke Girls” (9.135 million viewers and a 3.5 key demo). FOX’s “Bones” averaged 7.01 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating, both down from last week. The CW’s “Gossip Girl” averaged 1.05 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – ABC stayed in first overall in the 9 p.m. hour with 16.67 million viewers for “Dancing with the Stars,” which stayed third with a 2.8 rating among adults 18-49. CBS was second overall and second in the key demo with “Two and a Half Men” (11.25 million viewers and a 3.7 key demo rating) and “Mike & Molly” (10.23 million and a 3.2 key demo rating). NBC’s “The Voice” was third overall with 9.58 million viewers and won the hour with a 3.6 key demo rating. FOX’s “House” averaged 6.57 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo rating in fourth. The CW’s “Hart of Dixie” was up a hair with 1.31 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Castle” got a small zombie bump with 11.38 million viewers and a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ “Hawaii Five-0” got only a small bump from the start of its “NCIS: Los Angeles” crossover and averaged 10.76 million viewers and an hour-winning 2.5 key demo rating. NBC’s “Smash” dropped to 5.4 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.