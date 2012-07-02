TV Ratings: U.S. Olympic Trials give NBC easy Sunday win

Fast National ratings for Sunday, July 1, 2012.
NBC’s coverage of the U.S. Olympic Trials in swimming and, especially, gymnastics, led the Peacock to an easy win in Sunday’s ratings.
For the night, NBC averaged a 2.5 rating in adults 18-49, and 8.3 million viewers overall. ABC’s original reality lineup gave it a second-place finish in the 18-49 demographic (1.2, 4.5 million viewers), while CBS (0.8, 5.2 million) was the night’s second-most-watched network. FOX (1.1, 2.5 million) finished in third in the demo and a distant fourth in viewers.
7 p.m. — NBC and CBS split the hour, with NBC’s swimming coverage (1.4, 5.6 million) winning in the demo and CBS’ “60 Minutes” (1.1, 8.2 million) winning in viewers. An “America’s Funniest Home Videos” repeat (1.1, 5.1 million) got ABC to third place, while “American Dad” and “The Cleveland Show” repeats combined for a 0.8 demo rating and 1.8 million viewers for FOX.
8 p.m. — More swimming coverage (2.1, 7.7 million) now won the hour in both measures for NBC, followed by repeats of “The Simpsons” and “Bob’s Burgers” on FOX (1.3, 2.8 million), a new “Secret Millionaire” on ABC (1.1, 5 million) and a “Hawaii Five-0” repeat (0.7, 4.6 million) on CBS.
9 p.m. — NBC switched from swimming to gymnastics, and viewership for the hour shot up to a 3.1 rating and 9.5 million viewers. “Family Guy” and “American Dad” repeats on FOX averaged a 1.4 and 3.1 million viewers, followed by the first hour of “Extreme Makeover: Weight Loss Edition” (1.1, 3.7 million) on ABC and a “The Good Wife” repeat (0.5, 3.9 million) on CBS.
10 p.m. — Gymnastics continued to dominated for NBC, with a 3.4 demo rating and 10.2 million viewers for the hour. Hour two of “Extreme Makeover” was way back with a 1.3 and 4.2 million viewers for ABC, followed by a “The Mentalist” repeat (0.7, 4.3 million) on CBS.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.
Alan really off topic but just wondering why that episode 22 of ‘Happy Endings’ (the kick ball episode) never aired in the U.S? it aired here in Australia and the UK i believe and will ABS end up airing it as part of Season 3 or Wilfred it and ‘special sneak preview’ it?
opps ABC**
I honestly don’t know. There was a leftover episode from the first season as well (it eventually aired last summer), and what I heard on that is that neither production nor the network was particularly happy about it and decided to hold it until a night when nobody would notice. Having not seen the kickball episode, I have no idea what the deal is.
very strange,, well im defiantly no critic but as a big Happy Endings fan i can admit it wasn’t the best, but still a funny episode where like ‘party of six’ it was just one main story.
I love you
What a horrible pic for this. I feel bad for Nastia, and you guys pick the worst possible picture for the article