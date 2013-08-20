TV Ratings: ‘Under the Dome’ lifts CBS back into Monday lead

Fast National ratings for Monday, August 19, 2013.

After the “Bachelorette” finale and a country music special led ABC to consecutive Monday titles, CBS was back in the lead this week thanks to the continued strong performance of “Under the Dome.”

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 1.4 rating for Monday night, beating out NBC’s 1.1 rating in the key demographic. ABC’s 0.9 key demo rating and the 0.7 key demo rating for FOX followed, while The CW did a 0.2 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 6.18 million viewers and a 4.1 rating/7 share for Monday primetime, well ahead of ABC’s 2.7/4 and 3.92 million viewers. NBC was a close third overall with a 2.0/3 and 3.49 million viewers. FOX averaged a 1.1/2 and 1.6 million viewers, with The CW doing a 0.5/1 and 715,000 viewers.

8 p.m. – NBC started primetime in first with 4.975 million viewers and a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 for “American Ninja Warrior.” ABC’s “Shark Tank” repeat was second with 4.49 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating, beating the 3.87 million viewers and 0.9 key demo rating for repeats of “How I Met Your Mother” and “Mike & Molly” on CBS. FOX’s “Raising Hope” repeats averaged 1.71 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating to double up the 880,000 viewers and 0.3 key demo rating for The CW’s “Hart of Dixie” repeat.

9 p.m. – CBS’ repeats of “2 Broke Girls” and “Mike & Molly” won the 9 p.m. hour overall with 4.365 million viewers, finishing second with a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Castle” repeat finished second overall with 3.765 million viewers and tied for third with a 0.7 key demo rating. NBC’s “Get Out Alive” won the hour with a 1.2 key demo rating, but finished third overall with 3.53 million viewers. FOX’s repeats of “New Girl” and “The Mindy Project” averaged 1.5 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating. The CW’s new “Breaking Pointe” averaged 549,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Under the Dome” was Monday’s top show in all measures, averaging 10.3 million viewers and a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49 for CBS in the 10 p.m. hour, flat or possibly up a hair from last week. ABC’s “Mistresses” was second with 3.5 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating, down from its last new airing three weeks ago. NBC’s “Siberia” averaged 1.95 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.