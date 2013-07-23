TV Ratings: ‘Under the Dome’ rises, ‘Little Prince’ special fizzles on Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, July 22, 2013.

CBS’ “Under the Dome” was up week-to-week both overall and among young viewers, though “Mistresses” also grew, helping ABC score a primetime tie in the key demo.

Meanwhile, The CW’s “Breaking Pointe” had a dismal return and NBC’s Royal Baby special “The Little Prince” drew weak numbers (but still topped last week’s performance from “Siberia”).

Among adults 18-49, ABC and CBS both averaged a 1.7 rating for Monday night, tops in the key demographic. NBC’s 1.3 key demo rating followed, while FOX’s 0.7 key demo rating and the 0.2 key demo rating for The CW lagged behind.

Overall, though, CBS had first place all to itself with 6.8 million viewers and a 4.4 rating/7 share for Monday primetime. ABC was a respectable second with a 4.0/6 and 5.67 million viewers, beating NBC’s 2.5/4 and 3.985 million viewers. FOX’s 1.2/2 and 1.89 million viewers and the 0.4/1 and 632,000 viewers for The CW trailed.

8 p.m. – ABC started primetime in first with 6.34 million viewers and a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49 for “The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All” in the 8 p.m. hour. NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior” averaged 5.17 million and a 1.6 key demo rating in second. CBS’ repeats of “How I Met Your Mother” and “2 Broke Girls” averaged 4.04 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating, far ahead of the 2.08 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating for repeats of “Raising Hope” on FOX. The CW’s “Hart of Dixie” repeat averaged 726,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All” rose to 6.61 million viewers and a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49 for ABC in the 9 p.m. hour. CBS’ repeats of “2 Broke Girls” and “Mike & Molly” averaged 4.99 million viewers for second and finished third with a 1.4 key demo rating. NBC’s “Get Out Alive” rose in its third week, averaging 3.73 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating. Repeats of “New Girl” and “Mindy Project” averaged only 1.7 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating on FOX. The CW’s season season premiere of “Breaking Point” averaged only 537,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating and slipped at the half-hour to average a zero share among adults 18-49.

10 p.m. – “Under the Dome” averaged a strong 11.37 million viewers and a 2.8 rating among adults 18-49 to dominate the 10 p.m. hour for CBS. ABC’s “Mistresses” continued its steady summer run with 4.07 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating. The NBC News special “The Little Prince” averaged only 3.05 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating, as Americans perhaps realized that Baby Cambridge isn’t our royalty.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.