TV Ratings: ‘Undercover Boss’ boosts ‘Hawaii Five-0,’ ‘Blue Bloods’ on Friday

#Undercover Boss
01.03.15 4 years ago

Fast National ratings for Friday, January 2, 2015.

“Undercover Boss” returned to Friday and immediately gave CBS its biggest 8 p.m. audience of the season and boosted “Hawaii Five-0” and “Blue Bloods” as the network won primetime in all measures.

Also original on Friday were newsmagazines “20/20” on ABC and “Dateline” on NBC, as those networks finished second and third.

The only other minor amusement for the night was a FOX “Glee” repeat averaging under a million viewers and losing to a repeat of “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” on The CW.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 1.4 rating for Friday night, beating ABC's 1.0 rating in the key demographic. NBC was third with a 0.8 key demo rating, while both FOX and The CW did a 0.4 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 10.155 million viewers and a 6.2 rating/11 share for Friday primetime. ABC was second with 4.8 million viewers and a 3.0/5, edging out NBC's 2.9/5 and 4.34 million viewers. FOX's 0.8/1 and 1.27 million viewers held off the 1.2 million viewers and 0.7/1 for The CW.

8 p.m. – “Undercover Boss” won its time period premiere with 8.59 million viewers and a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49. ABC was second with repeats of “Last Man Standing” (5.39 million and a 0.9 key demo) and “Cristela” (4.15 million and a 0.7 key demo). A “Grimm” repeat on NBC averaged 2.25 million viewers for third and a 0.4 key demo rating to tie for fourth, compared to the 1.57 million viewers and 0.5 key demo rating for two “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” repeats on FOX. The CW's two “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” repeats finished close behind with 1.32 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “Hawaii Five-0” won the 9 p.m. hour for CBS with 10.33 million viewers and a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49. NBC's “Dateline” was second with 5.06 million viewers and third with a 0.9 key demo rating, compared to the 4.9 million viewers and 1.0 key demo rating for ABC's “Shark Tank” repeat. The CW's “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” repeat averaged 1.08 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating, beating the 948,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating for FOX's “Glee” repeat.

10 p.m. – “Blue Bloods” completed CBS' primetime sweep with 11.55 million viewers and a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49. NBC's “Dateline” averaged 5.71 million viewers to the 4.73 million viewers for ABC's “20/20,” while both newsmagazines did a 1.1 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Undercover Boss
TAGS20/20BLUE BLOODSDatelineFRIDAYHawaii Five0NIELSEN RATINGSRATINGSTV RATINGSUndercover Boss

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 22 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP