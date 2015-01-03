TV Ratings: ‘Undercover Boss’ boosts ‘Hawaii Five-0,’ ‘Blue Bloods’ on Friday

Fast National ratings for Friday, January 2, 2015.

“Undercover Boss” returned to Friday and immediately gave CBS its biggest 8 p.m. audience of the season and boosted “Hawaii Five-0” and “Blue Bloods” as the network won primetime in all measures.

Also original on Friday were newsmagazines “20/20” on ABC and “Dateline” on NBC, as those networks finished second and third.

The only other minor amusement for the night was a FOX “Glee” repeat averaging under a million viewers and losing to a repeat of “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” on The CW.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 1.4 rating for Friday night, beating ABC's 1.0 rating in the key demographic. NBC was third with a 0.8 key demo rating, while both FOX and The CW did a 0.4 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 10.155 million viewers and a 6.2 rating/11 share for Friday primetime. ABC was second with 4.8 million viewers and a 3.0/5, edging out NBC's 2.9/5 and 4.34 million viewers. FOX's 0.8/1 and 1.27 million viewers held off the 1.2 million viewers and 0.7/1 for The CW.

8 p.m. – “Undercover Boss” won its time period premiere with 8.59 million viewers and a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49. ABC was second with repeats of “Last Man Standing” (5.39 million and a 0.9 key demo) and “Cristela” (4.15 million and a 0.7 key demo). A “Grimm” repeat on NBC averaged 2.25 million viewers for third and a 0.4 key demo rating to tie for fourth, compared to the 1.57 million viewers and 0.5 key demo rating for two “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” repeats on FOX. The CW's two “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” repeats finished close behind with 1.32 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “Hawaii Five-0” won the 9 p.m. hour for CBS with 10.33 million viewers and a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49. NBC's “Dateline” was second with 5.06 million viewers and third with a 0.9 key demo rating, compared to the 4.9 million viewers and 1.0 key demo rating for ABC's “Shark Tank” repeat. The CW's “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” repeat averaged 1.08 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating, beating the 948,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating for FOX's “Glee” repeat.

10 p.m. – “Blue Bloods” completed CBS' primetime sweep with 11.55 million viewers and a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49. NBC's “Dateline” averaged 5.71 million viewers to the 4.73 million viewers for ABC's “20/20,” while both newsmagazines did a 1.1 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.