TV Ratings: ‘Utopia’ rises but ‘America’s Got Talent’ leads NBC Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, September 16, 2014.

The two-hour performance finale of “America's Got Talent” helped NBC comfortably beat “Dancing with the Stars”-fueled ABC and “Big Brother”-led CBS on Tuesday night.

While the network only finished fourth overall and third among young viewers, FOX got some [tempered] good news as “Utopia” ticked up week-to-week, while the network would surely want a mention that the “New Girl” and “Mindy Project” premieres were both up from spring finales (but down steeply from last year's September premieres).

This may be a good afternoon to do some ratings analysis when Live+Same Day figures come in.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 2.1 rating for Tuesday night, tops in the key demographic. CBS was well back in second with a 1.3 key demo rating, followed by FOX's 1.2 key demo rating and the 1.1 key demo rating for ABC. The CW averaged a 0.3 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 9.35 million viewers and a 5.7 rating/10 share for Tuesday primetime, far ahead of the 4.1/7 and 6.18 million viewers for ABC. CBS was a close third with a 3.5/6 and 5.65 million viewers, topping FOX's 2.7 million viewers and 1.7 key demo rating. The CW averaged 1.04 million viewers and a 0.7/1.

8 p.m. – “Dancing with the Stars” results won the 8 p.m. hour overall with 12.28 million viewers and finished a close second with a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49. CBS' “Big Brother” won the hour with a 2.3 key demo rating and finished far back in second with 6.87 million viewers. NBC's “America's Got Talent” encore averaged 5.305 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating, topping the 2.5 million viewers and 1.0 key demo rating for FOX's “Utopia.” On The CW, an “Arrow” repeat averaged 1.115 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “America's Got Talent” took over first in the 9 p.m. hour with 11.48 million viewers and a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC. CBS' “NCIS: Los Angeles” repeat was second with 5.395 million viewers and third with a 0.9 key demo rating. ABC's “Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” repeat averaged 3.02 million viewers for third and a 0.7 key demo rating for fourth. FOX was second for the hour in the key demo and fourth overall with premieres for “New Girl” (3.06 million and a 1.6 key demo) and “The Mindy Project” (2.75 million and a 1.3 key demo). The CW's “Supernatural” repeat averaged 960,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “America's Got Talent” closed primetime with 11.27 million viewers and a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC. CBS' “Person of Interest” repeat averaged 4.69 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating, topping the 3.24 million viewers and 0.6 key demo rating for “20/20: From Hell” on ABC.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.